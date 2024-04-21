Yankees hang on to take down the Rays in 5-4 win, pick up another series victory

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees would enter this afternoon’s contest reeling after a shutout loss at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays in extra innings. Hoping to take the rubber game of this series and avoid back-to-back series losses, the Bronx Bombers would send Luis Gil to the mound to take the assignment. Facing off against Aaron Civale, whom the Yankees have some history against in the postseason, a struggling lineup would hope to right some wrongs and take care of business against an AL East rival.

Due to a great start from their young right-hander and a two-out rally in the fifth, the Yankees were able to pull through and pick up their 15th win of the season.

Luis Gil Is Brilliant In Yankees’ Rubber Matchup Victory

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

This was a really quality win for a Yankee team looking to get back into the win column and take a series against their in-division rivals. Over the last few seasons, the Tampa Bay Rays have done an excellent job of grabbing wins in New York, as the Yankees hadn’t won a series in Yankee Stadium against the Rays since 2022. This time around, however, Luis Gil would take the hill and fire 5.2 masterful innings, striking out nine batters and walking just three.

He allowed one run, unearned, and the fastball command was the best it’s been all season, looking like the pitcher we saw in Spring Training. Following a rough start in Toronto where he walked the ballpark, he avoided self-inflicted wounds and went after Tampa hitters all day. They got things going with a run in the first inning, but after Luis Gil balked in a run in the third, the game would enter the bottom of the fifth all knotted up at one.

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the inning starting with two outs, the Yankees were able to rally three walks and three singles, allowing them to plate four runs in the frame. This was all they needed to secure the win, although the Tampa Bay Rays wouldn’t go quietly into the night. They staged their own rally with two outs, smacking a double and single to plate three total runs, and with Clay Holmes not available, they needed Victor Gonzalez to step in and close things out.

The fiery southpaw was able to close the door on the Rays’ offense in the ninth, stamping his performance with a brilliant play and a display of pure elation. Now at 15-7, the Yankees remain atop the American League East, as they’ll kick off a series against the Oakland Athletics tomorrow at Yankee Stadium. Old friend JP Sears will toe the slab against Carlos Rodon, as the first pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM EST.