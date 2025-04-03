Yankees Hall of Fame pitcher endorses torpedo bats

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees and the use of torpedo bats has been one of the biggest trends in all of baseball to start the new season. They mashed 15 home runs in their first three games of the season, which tied an MLB record.

Yankees’ CC Sabathia is a fan of torpedo bats

The offensive explosion resulted in a heated conversation amongst about whether or not the bats should be allowed. Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill even spoke out strongly against the bats and was not a fan of them being used by hitters.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

However, not everyone is against the idea of using a different bat to create more offense. Yankees Hall of Fame starting pitcher CC Sabathia advocated for the use of the bats and thinks they are great for the sport.

“I think it’s great,” Sabathia said via Fox News Digital. “I think so much stuff has been innovative for pitchers. We have so many things where the stuff is getting better, guys are throwing harder than ever. To see some of these hitters take a little bit of an advantage back – not even with the torpedo bats. The batting machine, the ‘Trajekt,’ to see where the ball is coming out of. You get to see the spin rate of some of these guys. If it all helps, I think for the longest time we’ve been trying to figure out how to get offense back in the game.”

Torpedo bats have been a big help for some Yankees hitters

Several Yankees players have been known to use the bats, most notably Jazz Chisholm and Anthony Volpe. Both players have seen a power surge as a result, with Chisholm hitting three homers in five games and Volpe blasting four out of the yard in that same span.

Not all Yankees players have been using them, as Aaron Judge has continued to use a regular bat and still do damage. He has hit four homers to begin the season including a three-homer game against the Brewers last Saturday.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Other players and teams around the league have begun experimenting with the bats after seeing how well it’s worked for the Yankees. The Atlanta Braves, who have started the year 0-7 and are struggling offensively, placed an order for torpedo bats this past weekend.

It may not be long before torpedo bats become the norm across the league. Nevertheless, the bats are not full proof, as the Yankees’ offense has been quiet the past two days as they have dropped their latest series to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

They will try to salvage the series on Thursday to avoid a sweep at home.