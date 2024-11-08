Yankees had three exciting prospects named to 2024 AFL Fall Stars Roster

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees will have plenty of representation at the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game, as the 2024 AL roster will include three different players in the organization. Infielder Caleb Durbin, outfielder Garrett Martin, and right-handed pitcher Carlos Lagrange were all named to the American League roster after impressive play in the AFL, as they’ve all greatly benefitted from the experience. Durbin, who Brian Cashman named as a potential option to fill-in at second base, is challenging for the AFL stolen base record as he already has 23 steals in 21 games.

Garrett Martin was a UDFA who made his professional debut last season, smashing four homers with a .476 SLG% in the AFL. Carlos Lagrange spent most of the 2024 season on the IL, buit has a 1.35 ERA in four outings in the AFL.

Caleb Durbin Headlines Trio of Yankees in the AFL All-Star Game

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Acquired from the Atlanta Braves after the 2022 season, Caleb Durbin has quickly become one of the best position player prospects in the Yankees’ organization. His combination of contact and speed have been his calling card since being drafted in the 14th Round of the MLB Draft back in 2021, but he’s starting to develop his game power more as he’s begun to pull the ball more in the air and make smarter swing decisions in Triple-A.

Across 90 MiLB games this season, Durbin posted a .388 OBP and .451 SLG%, hitting 10 home runs with 31 steals. The Yankees have a hole at second base with Gleyber Torres hitting free agency, n and it’s possible that their needs around the roster cause them to look internally at Caleb Durbin as a low-cost replacement. They hold his defense in high regard at second base, and he would bring some more speed to a team that struggled on the basepaths last season.

Garrett Martin, an outfielder who spent the entirety of his MiLB season at High-A with the Hudson Valley Renegades, has excellent power tools. After hitting just two home runs through 27 games to start the season, Martin hit 10 over his final 60 games with a 127 wRC+. He’s registered exit velocities north of 113 MPH and could start the season in Double-A next year.

READ MORE: Yankees are expected to aggressively pursue Gold Glove first baseman

Credit: Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carlos Lagrange also made the AFL Fall Stars roster, and while he had 12 walks in 6.2 innings, the run-heavy environment coupled with experimental technology on check swings and the ABS factor into a pitcher’s command as well. His stuff is tantalizing, having a fastball that can reach triple digits and tinkering with a sweeping slider.

The point of him being in the AFL seems to be centered around just building up his inning count, and the right-hander has the stuff to become a top-flight pitching prospect. His size and talent are mesmerizing, but his lack of consistent health and command have made it hard to rank Lagrange highly on prospect boards.

If he can carry some momentum into 2025 and sharpen his command, the Yankees could see him fly up the Minor League system. The AFL Fall Stars game is on November 9th at 6 PM EST.