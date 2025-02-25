Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-4 loss to Twins

Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

After Monday’s rainout against the Red Sox, the Yankees took the field on Tuesday looking to break a two-game skid. Instead, they fell 5–4 to the Minnesota Twins, giving up three home runs and continuing their early spring struggles.

Carlos Carrasco’s Rough Start

Newly acquired pitcher Carlos Carrasco is hoping to revamp his approach this season, but his first real test wasn’t ideal. The veteran right-hander gave up one of the three home runs hit by Minnesota, as the Yankees’ pitching staff collectively allowed five earned runs on five hits while striking out just four.

Carrasco, who is fighting for a roster spot, has been tweaking his mechanics in hopes of finding more consistency. While it’s still early in the process, the Yankees will be keeping a close eye on his next few outings to see if he can settle in.

Ben Rice Continues to Impress

One of the bright spots offensively was Ben Rice, who put together another strong performance at the plate. The 26-year-old picked up two singles and drove in Roderick Arias with a hit to right field in the fifth inning. With Giancarlo Stanton still out due to injury, Rice has a legitimate opportunity to secure at-bats at designated hitter early in the season.

Dominic Smith also had a solid day, launching a home run to right field in the fifth inning, driving in Rice. Spencer Jones contributed with a double to center, adding a walk and a strikeout to his line.

Everson Pereira Joins the Action

Another young player fighting for a role, Everson Pereira, made some noise with a solo home run to right-center in the second inning. Pereira’s power potential is undeniable, but he still has work to do when it comes to plate discipline and consistent contact.

Third Base Battle Still in Limbo

The Yankees’ competition at third base remains unsettled, and Oswaldo Cabrera isn’t doing much to make his case. The versatile infielder went 0-for-3 on Tuesday and has yet to reach base in several games of action. While his defensive ability is a known strength, his offensive inconsistency continues to be a concern.

With spring training moving along, the Yankees are seeing a mix of positives and lingering questions. The competition for key roles is heating up, and every game is providing more clarity on how the roster will shape up before Opening Day.