Yankees: Good news and bad news from 5-2 loss to Astros

Following the disappointing news about Gerrit Cole’s elbow injury, the Yankees were hoping to end Saturday on a more positive note. Unfortunately, they couldn’t generate enough offense, falling 5–2 to the Houston Astros in a game that saw the bats go cold once again.

Allan Winans Impresses in Start

Despite the loss, there were some bright spots, particularly in the pitching department. Allan Winans got the start and looked sharp over 3.1 innings, allowing just three hits without giving up a run. He kept the Astros off balance and gave the Yankees a strong foundation, but the bullpen couldn’t hold things together late.

The real damage came at the end of the game when 26-year-old lefty Edgar Barclay surrendered all five of Houston’s runs. It was a tough outing for the reliever, but spring training is all about working through challenges, and Barclay will have more opportunities to show he can be a reliable option.

Offense Comes Up Short

The Yankees’ lineup managed eight hits and worked four walks, but they also struck out 11 times. Jazz Chisholm struggled, striking out twice in his three at-bats.

On a more positive note, Jasson Dominguez picked up a hit, and backup catcher candidate J.C. Escarra continued his strong spring with two hits and a run. Infielder Pablo Reyes also chipped in with two hits and an RBI, making his case for a bench spot as well.

Escarra has been one of the standouts in camp, now hitting .350/.381/.500. His offensive upside and left-handed bat make him a compelling option for the Yankees, and he could push for a spot on the Opening Day roster as a backup catcher.

Looking Ahead

The Yankees will try to bounce back against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 PM. With Cole’s uncertain future hanging over the team, they’ll be looking to gain some momentum and piece together a stronger offensive performance.