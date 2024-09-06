Yankees: Good news and bad news from 3-0 win over Cubs

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Yankees defeated the Chicago Cubs 3–0 on Friday afternoon, fueled by a stellar performance from rookie starting pitcher Luis Gil. Gil, returning from a lower back injury, wasted no time in making a significant impact, filling an important role in the rotation.

The Yankees Get a Dominant Performance From Gil

Gil was nothing short of dominant against a strong Cubs offense, striking out seven batters while walking just two. He threw 89 pitches over six innings, with 54 of them landing for strikes. His command and poise helped him lower his ERA to an impressive 3.24 for the season. Gil’s efficient outing showcased his potential as a key asset in the Yankees’ pitching rotation moving forward.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Bullpen Shines in Support

The Yankees’ bullpen was equally effective, tossing three scoreless frames and striking out six combined batters. For a team that has struggled with consistency in its pitching staff at times, this game was a welcome return to form. The bullpen’s flawless performance sealed the win, marking a much-needed complete effort on the mound.

Offensive Contributions from the Top of the Order

Offensively, the Yankees posted seven hits, six RBIs, and drew six walks. The bulk of the damage came from the top of the order, with Gleyber Torres, Juan Soto, and Aaron Judge all crossing the plate. Rookie catcher Austin Wells led the team with two RBIs, driving in Soto and Judge with a single to left field in the third inning.

Wells Makes an Immediate Impact

Wells’ return to the lineup in the cleanup spot after nursing a hand injury was a significant boost for the Yankees. He quickly made his presence felt, particularly against left-handed pitching, an area where he’s expected to contribute. The Yankees had been platooning Wells with Jose Trevino, but they appear to be leaning toward giving the rookie more reps, especially given his ability to perform in key moments.

Looking Ahead: Schmidt Returns to the Mound

The Yankees now look ahead to Game 2 of the series against the Cubs, set for Saturday afternoon at 2:20 PM. Clarke Schmidt will make his long-awaited return to the MLB mound, having last pitched on May 26 against the San Diego Padres. Schmidt is expected to be activated Saturday morning and will face off against Cubs starter Javier Assad, who has pitched 126 innings this season and hosts a solid 3.21 ERA.