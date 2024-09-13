Yankees: Good news and bad news from 2-1 walk-off win over Boston

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Yankees faced off against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night, picking up their second consecutive walk-off victory with a 2-1 win. Despite the win, the Yankees’ offense struggled once again, producing just seven hits while striking out eight times and drawing five walks.

Fortunately, Juan Soto was able to punch in the winning run with a single to centerfield, allowing Jon Berti to score from second base.

Yankees’ Offensive Struggles and Judge’s Home Run Drought

One of the key issues plaguing the team has been a significant decrease in home runs, especially with Aaron Judge going 16 straight home games without hitting a long ball. Although Judge’s power has been lacking, he’s still contributing by making contact and getting on base via walks. His slump is a concern, but the Yankees are confident that their star slugger will find his groove soon enough.

While a blowout win would have been more satisfying for the Yankees, a victory is still a victory, and the team isn’t complaining. As they continue to fight for the top spot in the American League East, every win is crucial.

Yankees Maintain AL East Lead

In the AL East, the Yankees hold a two-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles, who are preparing for a tough series against the red-hot Detroit Tigers, a team pushing hard for a Wild Card spot. With the Orioles facing a challenging opponent, the Yankees need to maintain their momentum and continue relying on their strong starting pitching to stay ahead in the division race.

Nestor Cortes Shines on the Mound

Speaking of starting pitching, lefty Nestor Cortes delivered an impressive performance on Thursday night. Cortes tossed five innings, striking out nine batters and allowing just one earned run. After being tapped to start the game out of the bullpen in his previous appearance, Cortes is finding his form. With a 3.90 ERA on the season, he seems to be heating up at just the right time, providing the Yankees with a valuable arm as they head toward the postseason.

Bullpen Steps Up in Crucial Moments

The Yankees’ bullpen also had a stellar outing, throwing five scoreless innings. Ian Hamilton stood out, striking out three batters over 1.2 innings of work. If Hamilton can stay healthy for the playoffs, he will be a critical high-leverage option for the Yankees, giving the team another reliable arm to lean on in tight games.

Clarke Schmidt Takes the Mound on Friday

Looking ahead to Friday, the Yankees will feature Clarke Schmidt, who carries a 2.34 ERA this season. In his last appearance, Schmidt went 4.2 innings, marking his first start after missing nearly four months due to injury. Whether Schmidt earns a spot in the playoff rotation or serves as a versatile bullpen option, the Yankees know they can count on him to provide value in various roles.

As the Yankees continue to push toward the postseason, their ability to secure close wins and rely on their pitching staff will be key to their success.