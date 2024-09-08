Yankees: Good news and bad news from 2-1 loss to Cubs

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Yankees faced off against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon, aiming for a series sweep after shutting out their opponents in the first two games. However, they fell short in a 2–1 defeat, snapping their streak of scoreless pitching performances.

Gerrit Cole’s Strong Performance

Despite the loss, Gerrit Cole delivered another solid outing, giving up only two unearned runs across six innings while striking out seven batters. He threw 99 pitches, with 66 strikes, and lowered his ERA to 3.36 on the season. Cole’s recent string of strong performances is encouraging for the Yankees as they look to solidify their playoff rotation.

Bullpen Shines Again

The Yankees’ bullpen continued to impress, with Jake Cousins and Clay Holmes combining for two scoreless innings and three strikeouts. The bullpen has been a key strength for the team throughout the season, and Sunday’s performance was no exception.

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Offensive Struggles Continue

Offensively, the Yankees struggled once again, managing just six hits and striking out nine times. Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have both been in slumps recently, which has put added pressure on the rest of the lineup.

Judge, who has been a dominant force for much of the season, is hitting just .196/.362/.391 over the past 15 days, far below his usual standards. With the playoffs approaching, the Yankees are hoping their star slugger can regain his form soon.

Similarly, Juan Soto has been relatively quiet at the plate. Over the last 15 days, he’s hitting .260/.362/.440, slightly better than Judge but still below his peak performance. With both superstars struggling, the Yankees’ offense has lacked the punch it needs to dominate games.

Anthony Volpe’s Rough Day at the Plate

Anthony Volpe had a challenging day, striking out three times in three at-bats. However, he did contribute an RBI with a sacrifice fly to left field, offering a glimmer of offensive production. The Yankees will need more consistent contributions from their younger players if they hope to maintain their lead in the AL East.

Yankees’ Slim Lead in AL East

The Yankees currently hold a slim 0.5-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles, with the Tampa Bay Rays winning 2–0 on Sunday afternoon. With the division race tightening, every game counts as the Yankees approach the final stretch of the regular season.

Looking Ahead: Yankees Face Royals

Next up, the Yankees will take on the Kansas City Royals in a three-game series starting Monday night. Carlos Rodon will be on the mound after an impressive performance in his last outing, where he gave up just one earned run over six innings against the Texas Rangers. The Yankees will be looking to rebound and build momentum as they prepare for the playoffs.