Yankees: Good news and bad news from 11-1 whopping to Braves

The Yankees were completely overwhelmed by the Atlanta Braves on Sunday afternoon, suffering an 11-1 loss in what can only be described as a spring training nightmare. Atlanta’s bats came alive early, and New York never recovered, struggling in every facet of the game.

Stroman’s Shaky Start Raises Questions

Marcus Stroman took the mound with hopes of building some momentum, but the Braves had other plans. He lasted just 2.2 innings, surrendering four earned runs, including back-to-back home runs by Matt Olson and Austin Riley. With Luis Gil sidelined due to shoulder discomfort, Stroman is going to be leaned on more heavily than the Yankees initially planned.

The question is, can he still be a reliable starter? His struggles last season raised concerns, and now the Yankees might be forced to ride things out with him or pivot to a younger arm like Will Warren, who has been impressive this spring.

A Quiet Day at the Plate

Offensively, the Yankees never found their rhythm. They mustered just seven hits, with Austin Wells and Paul Goldschmidt combining for two. Everson Pereira provided a bright spot, picking up two hits and scoring the Yankees’ lone run. He’s quietly putting together a strong spring and could push for a larger role, especially if Giancarlo Stanton remains sidelined.

Oswald Cabrera showed patience at the plate, drawing two walks, while Oswald Peraza recorded another hit, continuing his solid spring training campaign. Peraza is slashing .333/.383/.333, showcasing his contact skills, though his power stroke has yet to emerge.

The Bullpen’s Rough Afternoon

As tough as Stroman’s outing was, the bullpen fared even worse. Wilking Rodriguez was tagged for five runs in less than an inning, further burying the Yankees in a game that was already out of hand. The relief corps is still sorting itself out, and performances like this don’t help those trying to lock down a roster spot.

Now sitting at 4-4 in Grapefruit League play, the Yankees will look to rebound on Monday evening when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:35 PM.