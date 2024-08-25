Yankees: Good news and bad news from 10-3 win over Rockies

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off a 9–2 defeat to the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, the Yankees bounced back with a dominant performance, winning 10–3 on Sunday. The Bombers needed a spark on offense, and their sluggers delivered.

Top of the Order Powers the Offense

The first four batters in the Yankees’ lineup were responsible for all 10 RBIs, with Gleyber Torres having a standout afternoon. Torres collected two hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in four runs. Both Juan Soto and Aaron Judge also homered, with Judge hitting two long balls, boosting his chase for 63 home runs, which would break his own record of 62.

Judge now has 51 homers on the season and Soto is sitting at a pretty 37. Between the two, they have logged 88 and are on pace for 112.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees’ offense recorded 12 hits while limiting their strikeouts to six. Colorado managed just five hits with eight strikeouts. While the bottom half of the order faced challenges, Alex Verdugo and DJ LeMahieu combined for four runs and four hits.

Volpe’s Struggles Continue

Anthony Volpe was the only player who had a tough day at the plate, striking out twice in four at-bats, highlighting his ongoing volatility.

Solid Pitching Effort

The Yankees’ pitching staff put in a solid performance despite Marcus Stroman getting knocked around, giving up three earned runs over five innings. Stroman, who has a 3.88 ERA this season, was coming off two strong outings. On Sunday, he threw 97 pitches, 56 of which were strikes, allowing five hits and striking out five batters. While it wasn’t Stroman’s best day, the Yankees’ offense provided plenty of support, scoring in double digits.

The bullpen also contributed strong performances, particularly from Luke Weaver, who struck out two batters in his scoreless inning of relief.

Yankees Prepare for Nationals Series

This display of dominance was exactly what the Yankees needed against one of the worst teams in baseball. They are now preparing to face the Washington Nationals starting on Monday. The Nationals have three left-handed pitchers slated to start, a challenge for the Yankees, as lefties have been their kryptonite this season.