Yankees: Good news and bad news from 10-0 win over Athletics

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees completely demolished the Oakland Athletics on Saturday evening, cruising to a 10–0 victory. Carlos Rodon took the mound and made a strong case for a playoff rotation spot.

Rodon Delivers a Strong Performance

Despite only striking out four batters, Rodon pitched six scoreless innings, allowing five hits and walking just one. He threw 90 pitches, 62 of which were strikes, and lowered his ERA back below 4.00, now sitting at 3.98.

Rodon leaned heavily on his four-seam fastball and slider combination, reaching a maximum velocity of 96.1 mph. This outing was encouraging for the veteran left-hander, who had given up two earned runs in each of his previous two starts. With Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Gil all performing at a high level, Yankees manager Aaron Boone faces a tough decision when finalizing the three-man rotation for October, and Rodon is doing his best to secure his spot.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Bullpen Bounces Back

Mark Leiter Jr. finally put together a solid performance, pitching two scoreless innings and striking out three batters. Leiter relied more on his split-finger fastball and breaking pitches, moving away from his sinker, which has been his biggest liability this season. Tim Mayza closed out the game with a strikeout in the ninth inning, capping off an excellent team effort.

Offensive Explosion for the Yankees

The Yankees’ offense collected 14 hits while striking out eight times. Veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who has struggled in recent weeks, delivered two hits and three RBIs, including a three-run homer in the third inning that drove in Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. The top three batters in the Yankees’ lineup—Judge, Soto, and Stanton—combined for seven hits and three RBIs, leading the charge.

Gleyber Torres Stays Hot

Leadoff man Gleyber Torres continued his hot streak, notching three hits and two RBIs, further boosting his impressive September numbers. Over 83 at-bats this month, Torres is hitting .325/.380/.434 and has been one of the Yankees’ most consistent offensive contributors, helping to lift the team during stretches when other hitters have struggled.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Austin Wells Slumping, Trevino Steps In

Jose Trevino got the start at catcher as the Yankees look to help Austin Wells get back on track. Wells has struggled in September, hitting just .135 with a .207 on-base percentage over 52 at-bats. The Yankees need the version of Wells they saw in August as the playoffs approach, making the upcoming week crucial for him to break out of his current slump.

Looking Ahead to the Series Finale

The Yankees will face the Athletics in the final game of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 4:07 PM. Luis Gil will take the mound, having given up just two earned runs over his previous three starts combined. With the regular season winding down, every game is critical as the Yankees prepare for a potential deep playoff run.