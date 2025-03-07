Yankees star slugger returns to Tampa but he’s far from making an impact

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees finally got Giancarlo Stanton back in camp on Friday after he spent time away dealing with personal matters and lingering elbow issues. While his return is a step in the right direction, he isn’t expected to participate in baseball activities for at least a few more weeks. That all but guarantees he’ll begin the 2025 season on the injured list.

A Crucial Piece of the Offense, Even in Decline

Stanton remains a key part of the Yankees’ lineup despite his recent struggles. In 2024, he played 130 games, hitting .233/.298/.475 with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs. The power is still there, but his on-base percentage has fallen below 30 percent in three straight seasons, making him a more volatile offensive weapon.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Yankees rely on Stanton’s bat to lengthen the lineup, especially in the postseason, where he has a reputation for delivering clutch performances. Last October, he looked like a completely different hitter, proving that if he can stay on the field and get into a rhythm, he’s still capable of making a significant impact.

Who Fills the DH Role in His Absence?

With Stanton sidelined, the Yankees have a few options to fill the designated hitter role. One intriguing name is Ben Rice, the young slugger who has dominated at every minor league level. He played 30 games in Triple-A last season, hitting .294/.428/.661 with 12 home runs. He’s already shown impressive power this spring, and his left-handed bat would provide balance to the lineup.

Another possibility is Trent Grisham, though he’s primarily a defensive outfielder. If the Yankees want to keep their best defensive alignment intact without forcing Cody Bellinger to right field, they could rotate Grisham into the DH spot against right-handed pitchers.

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

J.C. Escarra is also making a strong case for a roster spot. The 29-year-old catcher has shown impressive offensive ability in Triple-A, hitting .302/.403/.527 last season. He’s continued his hot streak this spring, and while he’s mainly a backup catcher, his bat could earn him some at-bats at DH.

A Waiting Game for Stanton

For now, the Yankees will have to work around Stanton’s absence and hope he can ramp up in time to contribute later in the season. Manager Aaron Boone made it clear that a spring training return isn’t in the cards.

“Giancarlo Stanton has rejoined the Yankees in Tampa. I doubt Stanton will play in any games before the team goes north.” – via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

That means the Yankees will start the season without their longtime DH, forcing them to get creative with their lineup.