Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton injury update isn’t pretty

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are preparing to be without one of their most dangerous sluggers for an extended period, as Giancarlo Stanton remains sidelined with multiple injuries. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed on Friday evening that Stanton is back in camp, but there is still no timeline for him to resume baseball activities.

Stanton’s absence leaves a gaping hole in the lineup, one that the Yankees are struggling to fill. His power and presence in the heart of the order have been a staple when he’s healthy, but durability has been a constant issue in recent years.

A Growing List of Injuries

Stanton isn’t just dealing with one setback— he’s battling multiple. The most significant concern remains the tendon tears in both elbows, which required platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections earlier this spring. While the Yankees hoped those treatments would ease his discomfort, he’s also now managing a calf issue that is keeping him from ramping up his workload.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Post previously reported that an optimistic timeline for Stanton’s return would be around Memorial Day (May 26). But given his injury history, it’s fair to assume that even if he does return by that date, the Yankees will likely take a cautious approach to ensure he doesn’t suffer another setback.

How the Yankees Fill the Void

Without Stanton, the Yankees are left scrambling for answers at the designated hitter spot. They have a few internal options, but none that truly replicate his power potential.

Ben Rice and J.C. Escarra are two names that have been mentioned as possible fill-ins. Rice has shown flashes of being a capable hitter, but his spring training numbers haven’t jumped off the page. Escarra, on the other hand, has been one of the team’s most impressive bats in camp and could push for a bigger role.

There’s also the possibility that Trent Grisham sees more at-bats in the DH spot. He has major league experience and has been swinging the bat well this spring, but his offensive production over the last few seasons hasn’t been particularly inspiring.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

No Timeline, No Guarantees

At this point, the Yankees are in wait-and-see mode with Stanton. They need him back at full strength at some point in 2025, but given his history, there’s no guarantee that will happen anytime soon.

His raw power remains elite, but with every injury, the question becomes whether he can stay on the field long enough to make a real impact. Boone’s comments suggest the Yankees are being cautious, and with so many key pieces already sidelined, they have no choice but to explore alternative options for the foreseeable future.