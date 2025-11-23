Some seasons feel long even before they’re over. For the New York Yankees, the 2025 campaign became one of those years the moment their depth unraveled, forcing the front office into patchwork solutions at the trade deadline. They brought in Jose Caballero, Amed Rosario, and Austin Slater just to plug holes and survive the stretch run.

They managed yet another empty playoff appearance, but the feeling wasn’t nearly as confident this time around.

Now, as 2026 approaches, they’ll get one of their most versatile pieces back. The question is whether that solves anything meaningful or just masks deeper problems.

Oswaldo Cabrera’s return gives the Yankees flexibility they missed

The Yankees leaned on Oswaldo Cabrera plenty before his season was cut short. His fractured ankle limited him to 34 games, leaving behind a modest .243/.322/.308 slash with one homer and 11 RBIs. Those numbers have never defined his value, though. What makes Cabrera useful is everything else.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

He’s the kind of player managers love because he never needs a position. He can slide into all four infield spots or any outfield role without creating panic. His reads are clean, his footwork is steady, and even if he isn’t winning Gold Gloves, he holds the defense together in ways box scores don’t highlight.

The Yankees missed that reliability. Sometimes it wasn’t about talent but about trust, and Cabrera gives them someone they can trust on short notice.

Depth is helpful, but it can’t replace real starting talent

Cabrera is already under contract on a $1.2 million deal for 2026, and he’ll remain under team control until 2029. That makes him a cost-effective piece on a roster where spending discipline now matters more than ever. He’s also far from their only utility option. Caballero is returning as well, and both players bring energy and defensive competence.

But that’s where the optimism ends.

As much as the Yankees value versatility, depth arms and glove-first infielders don’t fix the biggest shortcoming from last year: steady, above-average production at shortstop. Anthony Volpe took a clear step backward in 2025, and the club can’t pretend that spot doesn’t need real competition. Neither Cabrera nor Caballero provides an offensive ceiling high enough to challenge Volpe directly or raise the lineup’s floor in a meaningful way.

If anything, their presence should free the Yankees to pursue a legitimate starter instead of relying on hope and continuity.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The infield needs more than insurance policies

This offseason offers several paths forward. The Yankees could chase a high-contact infielder like Brenden Donovan. They could monitor the trade market to see whether a bigger name unexpectedly becomes available. They could even decide Volpe needs a real challenger rather than another year of “let’s see what happens.”

The bigger point is simple: the Yankees need upside, not just options.

Caballero and Cabrera can stabilize a roster and buy time. They cannot redefine the group or cover for underperforming regulars. That’s not their job, and it shouldn’t be expected of them.

What comes next for the Yankees’ infield?

Getting Oswaldo Cabrera back gives the Yankees a versatile piece who strengthens the middle and makes day-to-day juggling easier. But relying on him as a core part of the plan instead of a supplemental one would be repeating last year’s mistake.

The Yankees have to decide whether this offseason is about supporting the roster or elevating it. Cabrera helps with the first part. The second requires something bigger.