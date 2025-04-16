Yankees getting back key pitcher at the perfect time

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

After weeks of juggling their rotation, the Yankees are finally getting a key reinforcement — and the timing couldn’t be more ideal. Clarke Schmidt is set to make his return on Wednesday night against the Kansas City Royals, stepping back into a starting role just as the Bombers aim for a series sweep and ride a modest two-game win streak.

With the team starting to find its rhythm, Schmidt’s return offers both stability and upside at a time when the rotation needs both.

Stroman’s Injury Opens the Door

Marcus Stroman landing on the 15-day injured list with left knee inflammation simplified a difficult decision for manager Aaron Boone. With Will Warren showing flashes but still navigating growing pains, and Carlos Carrasco delivering a surprisingly sharp outing earlier this week, there was no easy call to make.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Boone was likely staring down a rotation logjam — until Stroman’s knee flared up. That cleared a path for Schmidt to return without any corresponding move or awkward roster shuffle.

Schmidt Brings Momentum and Track Record

Before dealing with injury setbacks, Schmidt was quietly one of the Yankees’ more reliable arms in 2024. He posted a 2.85 ERA over 85.1 innings, striking out 9.81 batters per nine with an 80% left-on-base rate and a 40.5% ground ball rate.

That kind of production doesn’t just plug a hole — it upgrades the rotation. He kept hitters off balance with a refined pitch mix, particularly his cutter and slider, and gave the Yankees a chance to win nearly every time he took the mound.

Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Timing is Everything

With the Yankees finally showing signs of life, both at the plate and on the mound, Schmidt’s reintroduction comes at the perfect time. The team has won two in a row, the offense is starting to click, and now they get a capable arm with a track record of success in the Bronx.

Facing a Royals team that’s struggled to generate consistent offense, this is a golden opportunity for Schmidt to settle back in and build some early confidence. It’s a chance to reset, deliver a strong outing, and help push the Yankees toward a sweep.

In a season where pitching depth is already being tested, Schmidt’s return could quietly become one of the most important storylines of the month.