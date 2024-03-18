Yankees get flawless start from left-hander in 4-3 win over the Phillies

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are going to need a confidence booster after losing the reigning American League Cy Young winner to nerve inflammation in the elbow. He should be able to return in 10-12 weeks, but for now, they’ll need other names in their rotation to step up, and Carlos Rodon is one of them. Signed to a six-year $162 million deal, the southpaw is one of the most polarizing players on the roster, as his success this season could change the dynamic of their rotation from last season. Looking to build off of a strong start against the Boston Red Sox, he’d face off against the Philadelphia Phillies’ B-squad, and he certainly showed up.

With the Yankees throwing out multiple everyday regulars and Opening Day in Houston just 10 days away, they’d come away from this contest with a 4-3 win at George M. Steinbrenner Field to kick off the week.

Carlos Rodon Shoves in the Yankees’ 4-3 Win

Feb 25, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) throws a pitch before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

This was a huge start for Carlos Rodon, who was able to fire 5.2 innings of no-hit baseball against the Phillies, sitting in the mid-90s and showing off excellent command of his arsenal. He was throwing a healthy dose of four-seamers, mixing in some sliders, cutters, and curveballs as well when needed. The southpaw struck out five batters and walked just one, and he’s quietly putting together a good campaign in Spring Training. Just like it was too soon to freak out about his early struggles, it’s too soon to say he’s back, but this is a step in the right direction.

In four starts he has a 2.93 ERA with 14 strikeouts, and while he’ll need to continue ramping up and getting himself ready for the second start of the season in Houston. Ian Hamilton would finish the sixth inning after a cool moment where Hall of Fame manager Joe Torre came out and made the pitching change, and he’d get a strikeout to end his workload for the game. Jonathan Loaisiga, who will have a new role as a multi-inning reliever, came in and allowed a home run and in his inning of work with a strikeout as well.

Sep 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) celebrates after a play during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Cody Poteet, who is also in the mix for the fifth starter job, gave up two runs on four hits as he made an error and had some unfortunate luck with various batted balls. Overall, it was a strong day for the Yankees’ pitching staff, and their offense have some bright moments as well. The first salvo came off the bat of Oswaldo Cabrera, who cranked a solo shot over the right field wall to make the score 1-0, and he’s starting to come alive after a tough start to Spring Training. The Yankees would tack on another run in the inning after as Alex Verdugo sent a single up the middle.

A ball that snuck under the glove of Darick Hall would drive in Oswaldo Cabrera, as Anthony Volpe smoked the ball at 107 MPH for the Yankees’ third run of the game. A hit-by-pitch for Kevin Smith brought home Giancarlo Stanton, and that was just enough for them to edge out the Phillies in the afternoon contest. The Yankees would have eight hits and three walks on the day, and they’ll pick things back up on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, as they hope to get Aaron Judge back in the lineup for a home game at George M. Steinbrenner Field.