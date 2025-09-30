Yankees get bullpen reinforcements ahead of Wild Card showdown

The New York Yankees are officially gearing up for their Wild Card showdown against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, and the expanded playoff roster gave them an opportunity to tweak their bullpen mix. Among the biggest moves, the team activated Brent Headrick from the injured list, adding a left-handed weapon who offers an unusual but potentially valuable matchup profile.

Headrick returns at the right time

Headrick, 27, had been sidelined with a forearm injury earlier this year, but his return could prove pivotal. Over 23 innings in 2025, he’s posted a strong 3.13 ERA with an impressive 11.74 strikeouts per nine innings. While the sample size isn’t massive, his splits tell an intriguing story.

Against left-handed hitters, opponents are batting .243 — solid, though not overwhelming. Against right-handed hitters, however, Headrick has been dominant, holding them to a .170 average. That type of reverse split is rare for a lefty and gives the Yankees another chess piece when facing Boston’s heavily right-handed lineup. In playoff baseball, one unconventional matchup advantage can tilt a game.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Reinforcements flood the bullpen

Beyond Headrick, the Yankees also recalled several relievers to provide depth: Jake Bird, Allan Winans, Ian Hamilton, Yerry De Los Santos, and Scott Effross. Of that group, Bird is perhaps the most intriguing. Acquired at the trade deadline from the Colorado Rockies, the right-hander brings some late-inning experience and a ground-ball heavy arsenal.

The rest of the group offers insurance more than reliability. Hamilton has flashed swing-and-miss stuff in the past but has struggled with consistency. Effross, once a staple of the Yankees’ bullpen before Tommy John surgery, is still finding his footing. Winans and De Los Santos are more depth than difference-makers at this stage.

Ideally, Aaron Boone won’t need to lean heavily on this contingent. But in October, chaos often dictates bullpen usage, and having extra arms at least gives the Yankees the option to mix and match.

Why matchups matter against Boston

The Red Sox offense has been fueled by a mix of left-handed thump and right-handed balance, meaning Boone’s decisions will be magnified from the first pitch. A pitcher like Headrick, who neutralizes right-handed bats despite throwing left-handed, could be the kind of X-factor that disrupts Boston’s rhythm.

Think of it like bringing a curveball to a fastball duel — the unexpected weapon can force an opponent to alter its approach. That’s what Headrick’s role could be in this series: a situational pitcher who doesn’t follow conventional splits but gives New York a different look in tight moments.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Building a safety net

The expanded playoff roster doesn’t guarantee every recalled pitcher will see the mound, but the Yankees’ strategy is clear. They want flexibility, fresh arms, and the ability to play the matchup game as aggressively as possible. With a one-game Wild Card on the horizon, every inning is magnified.

For Boone, having Headrick back and a crowded bullpen behind him provides security. The Yankees may not trust all these arms equally, but in October, having too many options is always better than having too few.