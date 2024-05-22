Yankees get 2 more reasons to pay remarkable star outfielder after 7-3 win

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees dropped the first two games of this series including a heart-breaker in the first game of the series where Clay Holmes blew a 4-1 win against the Seattle Mariners. Last night felt like falling flat on their face as well, with the offense struggling against the dominant Bryan Woo, but the offense made sure that tonight would be different. As Nestor Cortes gritted through five innings of shutout baseball, Juan Soto would blast two home runs to the opposite field to give the Yankees an excellent 7-3 win tonight.

Their entire outfield homered and their offense lived up to the Bronx Bomber name in this excellent showing for the first-place Yankees.

Juan Soto Shines in Yankees Dominant Win

Tonight would be defined by a two home run game from the great Juan Soto, but the scoring got started with a first-inning blast from Aaron Judge. The Yankee captain has been red-hot in May, becoming a truly unstoppable force after scuffling big time in April. He’s been the catalyst for this offensive explosion, but their starting pitching has arguably been the number one reason for their success as of late.

Despite not having his best command tonight, Nestor Cortes gutted through five brilliant innings of shutout baseball, striking out six batters to three walks. His ERA on the season sits at a pretty 3.28, which is somehow the highest mark on the Yankees right now. Nasty Nestor also has the second-most innings pitched on the season, being a reliable workhorse for a rotation that remains without Gerrit Cole.

The Yankees would continue to tag on runs thanks to two home runs from Juan Soto, as he smacked a two-run blast and solo shot to left field in an impressive feat. He has incredible opposite-field power and has the sixth-best wRC+ (178) in baseball right now. As for Aaron Judge, he’s right there with him (177), and these two are forming one of baseball’s very best duos.

It would get dicey in the top of the eighth, however, as a five-run lead was cut to two runs as Luke Weaver surrendered a three-run blast to Cal Raleigh. It would be the third piece of this Yankees’ outfield in Alex Verdugo who put Seattle away for good, crushing a two-run shot to the right field bleachers and giving the Yankees a 7-3 lead they’d comfortably hold onto.

At 34-17, the Yankees remain with the best record in the American League, and they increase their lead in the AL East to three games as the Orioles got swept by the Cardinals. Luis Gil will face Luis Castillo tomorrow a 12:35 PM as the Yankees look to salvage the series with a split.