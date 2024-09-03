Yankees’ Gerrit Cole injury update: No cause for concern

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s any pitcher the Yankees can’t afford to lose, it is veteran ace Gerrit Cole, who has already dealt with a serious throwing elbow issue this season. Cole missed the first few months of the regular season with right elbow inflammation and had to leave Monday night’s game against the Texas Rangers due to a right calf cramp, which fortunately seems to be a result of dehydration.

Cole’s Cautious Exit

Cole indicated that he didn’t feel the injury while walking or doing normal activities, only on his follow-through, which prompted him to remove himself from the game prematurely. By that point, Cole had already pitched six innings, allowing one earned run and four hits while striking out nine. He likely would have finished the seventh inning, as he had only thrown 82 pitches, lowering his ERA to 3.65 for the season.

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

Cole’s Strong Performance Amid Recovery

At 33, Cole is still building back up from the elbow injury he sustained earlier this season, but his numbers are trending in the right direction. Over his last six starts, Cole has allowed only six earned runs, solidifying his status as the team’s primary pitcher heading into the playoffs.

Yankees’ Strategy Moving Forward

With one month left of regular season action, the Yankees need Cole at the peak of his capabilities. The team is expected to be cautious moving forward, prioritizing his health and doing everything possible to avoid re-injury or further aggravating the calf.

Potential Rotation Changes

If Cole is forced to miss any time, Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil are expected to fill starting spots this upcoming weekend, as both are currently rehabbing in the minors. Schmidt had another rehab outing on Monday, surrendering two earned runs over 4.2 innings. Over three minor-league rehab games, Schmidt has allowed four earned runs over 11.1 innings while collecting 18 strikeouts. Though he is still recovering from injury, the Yankees view him as a crucial part of the rotation upon his return.