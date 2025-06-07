Yankees gave away a gem, and the Red Sox are cashing in big time

The New York Yankees have built a reputation for developing catchers, but lately, they’ve been letting some impressive talent walk out the door.

It happened again this year when they traded 26-year-old Carlos Narvaez to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for pitching prospect Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz.

On paper, it felt like a small move — a minor-league pitcher for a depth catcher — nothing that would shake headlines.

But just a few months later, Narvaez has become one of the biggest surprises in baseball and an everyday presence in Boston’s lineup.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are quietly watching from a distance as another homegrown product finds success in a rival uniform.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Carlos Narvaez is doing more than just holding his own

Through his first 47 games this season, Narvaez is slashing an impressive .288/.356/.456 with five home runs and a 126 wRC+.

That number means he’s been 26% better than the average big-league hitter — remarkable for a catcher breaking into everyday duties.

His 24.3% strikeout rate and 9.6% walk rate show a hitter with both patience and some thump, not just a defensive specialist.

It’s not just the bat that’s making waves — Narvaez ranks in the 94th percentile in pitch framing and 97th in blocks above average.

The Red Sox didn’t just land a fill-in; they may have secured their long-term catcher through 2030 before he even hits free agency.

Yankees gave up value — but they still have depth

To be fair, the Yankees didn’t just dump Narvaez for nothing — Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz is showing real flashes of upside in the minors.

Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz is up to 9 strikeouts tonight? pic.twitter.com/ER0MS7rsxf — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) May 31, 2025

The 21-year-old right-hander has posted a 3.38 ERA over 48 innings with the Yankees’ A+ Hudson Valley affiliate so far this year.

He’s shown command and poise, striking out batters with an advanced feel for pitch sequencing that could translate as he climbs levels.

But he’s still a long way off, and pitching development is always a bit of a coin toss, even with the right tools.

Rodriguez-Cruz could end up being a middle-rotation arm — but Narvaez is already impacting games daily at the big-league level.

The catcher pipeline keeps churning in the Bronx

Even with Narvaez and Luis Torrens out of the picture, the Yankees still have a strong duo in Austin Wells and JC Escarra.

Wells brings power and improving defense, while Escarra’s plate discipline and elite framing have quietly made him a valuable backup.

Escarra, in particular, could earn more time soon if he continues to show strong on-base skills and steady glove work behind the plate.

It’s clear the Yankees have turned catcher development into a strength — but now the challenge is knowing who to keep.

Letting Narvaez go may not haunt them long-term, but it’s another reminder that depth can sometimes blossom after it leaves the building.

