The Yankees added another depth bullpen arm to compete during spring training this week, 35-year-old veteran Rafael Montero. Montero spent last year bouncing between the Houston Astros, Atlanta Braves, and Detroit Tigers, posting a 4.48 ERA over 60.1 innings. But beneath the surface-level numbers lies a reliever with elite stuff and fixable command issues—exactly the kind of reclamation project the Yankees’ pitching development staff loves.

The Velocity and Whiff Rate Are Elite

Montero averaged 95.1 mph on his fastball in 2025, sitting in the 63rd percentile for velocity at age 35. That’s impressive longevity, and it pairs with an 81st percentile chase rate (31.1%) and 78th percentile whiff rate (29.3%) that suggest his stuff still plays. His splitter is the weapon—he throws it 47% of the time, generating swings and misses at an elite clip. When Montero is executing, he’s getting hitters to chase out of the zone and missing bats at a rate that ranks among the best relievers in baseball.

The underlying metrics support the stuff. An 88th percentile xBA (.204) and 75th percentile average exit velocity (88.3 mph) show he’s limiting hard contact. His 79th percentile ground ball rate (48.7%) means he’s forcing weak contact on the ground when hitters do connect. The problem isn’t his arsenal—it’s his command.

The Walk Rate Is the Issue

Montero’s 14.6% walk rate ranks in the 1st percentile, and that’s what cost him a stable job in 2025. When you’re walking nearly 15% of hitters, you’re putting yourself in constant trouble regardless of how good your stuff is. The Yankees’ pitching development staff, led by Sam Briend, will focus on refining Montero’s release point consistency and getting him to attack the zone earlier in counts. His 53rd percentile strikeout rate (22.9%) is perfectly fine for a backend reliever, but he can’t afford to give away free baserunners.

The encouraging sign? Montero posted a 2.86 ERA over 22 innings with the Tigers compared to a bloated 5.46 ERA with the Braves. That split suggests he can be effective when his command is on, and a stable bullpen role—rather than being traded mid-season—could help him find consistency.

The Pitch Mix Offers Versatility

Montero’s three-pitch mix—splitter (47%) , four-seam fastball (40%), and slider (8%)—gives him options to attack hitters from multiple angles. His 72nd percentile barrel rate (7.0%) shows he’s avoiding the big mistake pitches that plague high-walk relievers. The Yankees need backend depth behind their established relievers, and Montero’s ability to generate ground balls and limit hard contact makes him a reasonable gamble on a minor-league deal.

If the Yankees can shave 3-4 percentage points off his walk rate through mechanical adjustments, Montero becomes a functional middle reliever who can eat innings in low-leverage spots. His 84th percentile offspeed run value proves the splitter is a legitimate weapon, and at 35 years old, he’s desperate enough for stability that he’ll buy into whatever the coaching staff asks of him. That’s the kind of veteran you want competing in camp—hungry, talented, and willing to adapt. If Montero makes the roster, he’ll be a useful depth piece. If he doesn’t, the Yankees lose nothing.