Yankees’ former top pitching prospect signs free agent deal with Brewers

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Deivi Garcia, once considered the best pitching prospect in the Yankees’ organization, has signed a Minor League deal with the Brewers according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The right-hander came up in 2020 and filled a spot in the team’s rotation after a slew of injuries, making a playoff start in Game 2 of the American League Division Series against the Rays, where he controversially played an opener role. Across 48.1 innings, the right-hander posted a 4.84 ERA with the Yankees and has since gone on to play with the White Sox organization.

His fastball velocity has increased over the years, averaging 95.3 MPH on his fastball in 2024, but his lack of results has made it hard for him to stick in the big leagues.

Deivi Garcia pitched in the 2019 Futures Game, as he looked to become one of the top starters on the team after a breakout MiLB campaign. As a 21-year-old in the Yankees’ farm system, he struck out 165 batters across 111.1 innings pitched, as the right-hander displayed an excellent fastball, strong changeup, and elite curveball with tons of spin and movement, but it never amalgamated into success.

Through his first four big-league starts, Deivi Garcia posted a 3.28 ERA, including firing six innings of shutout baseball against the Mets in his big-league debut. The right-hander hasn’t had much success since then, as after struggling from 2021-2023 with the Yankees at the Major League and Minor League levels he would be designated for assignment and wash up with the White Sox.

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Across 60 MiLB innings with Chicago, he posted a 5.55 ERA with 79 strikeouts in Triple-A, and the Major League work wasn’t much better either. Garcia posted a 5.40 ERA and 5.56 FIP at the big-league level with the White Sox, but the excellent fastball shape and velocity paired with strong secondaries could lead to him unlocking something. His mechanics and command have always been his issue, and the Brewers might be able to figure him out.

They have a knack for maximizing reliever talent, as displayed when they traded Josh Hader in 2022 and still maintain an elite bullpen to this day.