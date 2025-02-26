Yankees’ former MVP infielder has ‘a lot left’ in the tank

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ decision to bring in Paul Goldschmidt this offseason wasn’t about getting the 2022 MVP version of the veteran slugger—it was about banking on a solid, experienced bat that still has some pop left. The one-year, $12.5 million investment is a calculated risk, but the underlying numbers suggest Goldschmidt could be due for a resurgence in 2025.

Hard Contact and a Favorable Ballpark

Goldschmidt might not be the same offensive force who posted a 175 wRC+ and slugged .578 just two years ago, but that doesn’t mean he’s washed up. Last season, his production dipped to league average, finishing with a 100 wRC+ while hitting .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. The drop-off was noticeable, but one key metric still worked in his favor—his hard-hit rate.

He ranked in the 92nd percentile in hard-hit percentage, meaning he was still making solid contact. The issue? Busch Stadium wasn’t exactly kind to his spray chart. Goldschmidt has always been an opposite-field hitter when needed, and the deep right-center gaps in St. Louis swallowed up plenty of well-hit balls.

Yankee Stadium, on the other hand, could be the perfect antidote. Based on last year’s numbers, Goldschmidt’s 22 homers would have turned into 25 in the Bronx. That short porch in right field could be a difference-maker, especially for a hitter who still barrels the ball with consistency.

Arenado Backs His Former Teammate

Goldschmidt got a chance to catch up with his old St. Louis Cardinals teammates this week when the Yankees faced them in spring training. Following New York’s 7–0 win, Nolan Arenado made it clear—Goldschmidt still has plenty left in the tank.

“I think he’s got a lot left,” Arenado said. “He hits a lot of balls to right-center hard, and at Busch they kind of ate him up a little bit. I think in New York he’s going to get rewarded a little bit more for those.”

That endorsement should be music to the ears of Yankees fans. Even if Goldschmidt doesn’t return to his MVP form, he’s still a significant upgrade over Anthony Rizzo, both offensively and defensively, at a $4.5 million discount.

A Smarter Bet Than It Seems

At 37, Goldschmidt isn’t expected to carry the Yankees’ offense, but he doesn’t need to. His role will be to complement Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger in the middle of the order, providing veteran stability and some much-needed power potential.

If the shift to Yankee Stadium can help him capitalize on those hard-hit balls, the Yankees may have made one of the savviest signings of the offseason.