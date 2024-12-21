Yankees’ first base target nearing decision, 4 teams also potential fits

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

After the New York Yankees struck out on Christian Walker, who signed with the Houston Astros, they have pivoted their attention towards the older but still highly regarded free agent first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

The Yankees are heavily interested in Paul Goldschmidt

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the 37-year-old first baseman is inching closer to making a decision. Goldschmidt wants a multi-year deal that will likely take his next contract up to the end of his playing career.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

“Paul Goldschmidt expected to choose a team soon. Yankees are interested. Other potential fits include AZ SF SEA and NYM. Pluses: Solid 2nd half of 2024 after uncharacteristic start, excellent overall résumé, great in clubhouse, very short term,” Heyman posted on X.

The Yankees make a ton of sense for Goldschmidt. The 2022 National League MVP is also a four-time Gold Glove Award winner and a seven-time All-Star. Despite his older age posing as a risk, he has still shown to be a steady bat at the heart of a team’s lineup, and adding him would make the Yankees significantly deeper.

Goldschmidt could be a high-value signing for the Yankees

Last season with the Cardinals, Goldschmidt hit 22 home runs and posted a 100 wRC+. His relatively high strikeout rate can make signing him unattractive, but he was in the 92nd percentile of hard-hit rate last season and was in the 82nd percentile of average exit velocity, per Baseball Savant.

Goldschmidt still provides a high level of contact that can add another intimidating bat to a lineup that already includes Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Cody Bellinger.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Signing Goldschmidt would also solve a positional need, as Ben Rice is currently the Yankees’ everyday first baseman. It would also allow Cody Bellinger to maintain a consistent spot in the outfield.

As the offseason continues, the Yankees will continue to gauge players’ markets, and Goldschmidt appears to be near the top of their wishlist for free agency.