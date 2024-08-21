Yankees fire back at Little League Coach who took shots at Aaron Judge

If there’s a single player who represents the image of MLB in the best light possible, it’s Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. Judge spent most of the Little League Classic speaking with fans and interacting before the game, but one Little League coach publicly criticized Judge for not giving enough attention to his specific team.
Yankees Catch a Stray From Nowhere
South Shore coach Bob Laterza couldn’t simply enjoy the fact that his team was part of a special day and a monumental moment for Major League Baseball and Little League teams. Instead, he chose to focus on a perceived slight, expressing frustration with how Aaron Judge specifically interacted with his team.
“How about turning around or waving to New York and the kids that think you’re a hero?” Laterza remarked.
Misguided Remarks and the Yankees’ Response
At one point, Laterza even suggested that the kids on his team pay Judge’s salary—a statement so far from the truth that it’s almost laughable. The Yankees responded firmly on Tuesday, making it clear that Laterza’s comments were misguided and that they would still support his team regardless.
“We commend all of our players for devoting their complete attention to the hundreds of kids who literally walked step-by-step alongside them from the moment the Yankees landed in Williamsport through the entirety of the evening. Our players were unequivocally committed to making the experience what it was intended to be – a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young baseball players and their families from around the world to have meaningful and genuine interaction with some of Major League Baseball’s greatest players.”
Yankees Take the High Road
The Yankees took the high ground but didn’t hesitate to make their point, teaching Laterza a lesson while ultimately conveying their message.
“Win or lose, we intend to invite them to Yankee Stadium. However, it would have been much better if Staten Island’s Coach called us to understand the facts before bitterly reacting in such a public fashion. Reaching out to us would have been the prudent way to act and would have set a fine example for his young players. Aaron Judge always acts with kindness and respect.”