Yankees fire back at Little League Coach who took shots at Aaron Judge

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s a single player who represents the image of MLB in the best light possible, it’s Yankees superstar Aaron Judge. Judge spent most of the Little League Classic speaking with fans and interacting before the game, but one Little League coach publicly criticized Judge for not giving enough attention to his specific team.

Yankees Catch a Stray From Nowhere

South Shore coach Bob Laterza couldn’t simply enjoy the fact that his team was part of a special day and a monumental moment for Major League Baseball and Little League teams. Instead, he chose to focus on a perceived slight, expressing frustration with how Aaron Judge specifically interacted with his team.

“How about turning around or waving to New York and the kids that think you’re a hero?” Laterza remarked. Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Misguided Remarks and the Yankees’ Response

At one point, Laterza even suggested that the kids on his team pay Judge’s salary—a statement so far from the truth that it’s almost laughable. The Yankees responded firmly on Tuesday, making it clear that Laterza’s comments were misguided and that they would still support his team regardless.

“We commend all of our players for devoting their complete attention to the hundreds of kids who literally walked step-by-step alongside them from the moment the Yankees landed in Williamsport through the entirety of the evening. Our players were unequivocally committed to making the experience what it was intended to be – a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young baseball players and their families from around the world to have meaningful and genuine interaction with some of Major League Baseball’s greatest players.”

Yankees Take the High Road

The Yankees took the high ground but didn’t hesitate to make their point, teaching Laterza a lesson while ultimately conveying their message.