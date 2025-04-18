Yankees finally drop Giancarlo Stanton projected timeline for return

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

For weeks, the Yankees kept things quiet regarding Giancarlo Stanton’s recovery timeline. But on Thursday night, fans finally got some clarity. According to Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger, the Yankees are targeting early June for Stanton’s return to the lineup.

It’s a slow build back for the 35-year-old slugger, who’s dealt with elbow issues and a long list of leg injuries over the years. This time around, though, the Yankees can afford to be patient—and it’s all because of the red-hot bat currently holding down the designated hitter spot.

Ben Rice Complicates the Plan—in the Best Way

Ben Rice has made himself impossible to ignore. The 26-year-old lefty has been an absolute force in the Yankees’ lineup, hitting .317/.414/.650 with elite metrics across the board. He’s crushing right-handed pitching and anchoring the top of the order with the kind of confidence usually reserved for ten-year veterans.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

But there is a catch. Rice has struggled significantly against lefties, making a platoon setup almost too logical to ignore. Stanton, who’s historically feasted on southpaws, fits neatly into that role—at least for now.

Finding a Role for Stanton

Last season, Stanton hit 27 home runs and collected 72 RBIs over 114 games. While his regular-season numbers weren’t overwhelming, he turned into a completely different animal in the playoffs. In 14 postseason games, Stanton hit seven homers, drove in 16 runs, and posted a 183 wRC+—reminding everyone why his presence still matters when the lights get bright.

That kind of production makes it hard to simply park him on the bench. But with Rice on a tear and the Yankees’ offense humming, Aaron Boone and the front office will have to strike a careful balance.

Stanton may want to play every day, but the Yankees have no reason to disrupt a good thing. If they can maximize his value by using him strategically against lefties—and let Rice continue punishing righties—they could get the best of both worlds without ever needing to pick one over the other.

For now, June can wait. The Yankees have time, and they’re using it wisely.