Yankees’ fan-favorite impending free agent is easily commanding $150 million

The New York Yankees may soon face one of their toughest roster decisions — whether Cody Bellinger deserves a long-term extension.
After acquiring Bellinger from the Cubs last offseason, the 29-year-old has proven his value across multiple positions in pinstripes.
Bellinger’s performance in 2025
This season, Bellinger is slashing .275/.329/.498 with 27 homers, an .827 OPS, and steady defensive contributions across the outfield.
Unlike many power hitters, Bellinger has offered versatility, shifting into center field, left, right, and even handling first base when needed.
He’s the type of player managers love — willing to move anywhere defensively while still producing consistently in the lineup.
That combination has been vital for the Yankees, especially after losing Juan Soto, who left an enormous hole in their offense.
Kyle Tucker as an alternative option
While Bellinger has been strong, Kyle Tucker presents an alternative — a left-handed bat with elite consistency and defensive upside.
Tucker is hitting .270/.380/.472 this year with 22 homers and 73 RBIs, boasting superior plate discipline compared to Bellinger’s approach.
Historically, Tucker has been the steadier of the two, while Bellinger’s career has seen stretches of both brilliance and inconsistency.
The Yankees must weigh whether to commit significant money to Bellinger or pursue a potentially pricier run at Tucker.
Bellinger’s defining moment against Toronto
On Saturday, Bellinger showcased his game-changing defense, throwing out Bo Bichette at home to preserve a Yankees lead.
The play highlighted more than just a strong arm — it was a reminder that his value extends far beyond his bat.
Moments like that are the difference-makers in playoff-caliber games, and they’re exactly why Bellinger’s presence has been so critical.
The Yankees not only replaced Soto’s offensive output in spurts but also gained a defensive anchor who thrives under pressure.
The looming contract question
Bellinger has a $20 million player option for 2026, but his market value already suggests he’ll decline and test free agency.
A deal in the five-year, $150 million range seems realistic, averaging $30 million annually, but he could command even more.
His age, versatility, and resurgence in New York will make him a coveted piece on the open market this winter.
The Yankees must decide if locking Bellinger into a long-term deal outweighs the appeal of exploring other free-agent stars.
The Grisham factor complicates things
Trent Grisham’s breakout season adds another wrinkle, as he’s positioned himself for a payday after posting career-best offensive numbers.
If the Yankees commit to Bellinger, it may complicate their ability to retain Grisham, who’s quickly become a reliable everyday contributor.
That makes the decision even more layered — do the Yankees double down on Bellinger, or spread resources across multiple players?
Yankees balancing present and future
At the heart of the matter lies a simple question: do the Yankees reward Bellinger for stabilizing their outfield and lineup?
Or do they gamble on the higher upside of Kyle Tucker, even if it means letting a fan-favorite walk away?
For now, Bellinger keeps producing on both sides of the ball, making it harder for the Yankees to imagine a future without him.