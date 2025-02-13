Yankees facing an entirely new problem with division rival splashing $120 million

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The balance of power in the American League just got a shake-up. The Boston Red Sox, a team that has hovered in mediocrity the past few seasons, made a loud statement on Wednesday night, handing out a three-year, $120 million deal to Alex Bregman. The Yankees, who have long benefited from Boston’s lack of high-impact moves, now face a legitimate challenger in the AL East.

A New-Look Red Sox Team

Boston didn’t just add a former World Series champion in Bregman—they’ve reshaped their roster with a series of big moves. Garrett Crochet was acquired in a trade, giving them an electric left-handed starter to pair with newly signed Walker Buehler, who arrives fresh off a championship run with the Dodgers.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Add that to an offense that already featured Rafael Devers, Trevor Story, and Jarren Duran, and suddenly the Red Sox look like a team that won’t be an easy out in 2025.

The Yankees still have the better team on paper, but paper doesn’t win divisions, and with these additions, Boston has clearly signaled their intent to get back into the mix.

Do the Yankees Need to Respond?

The Yankees spent over $250 million this offseason, most of it on pitching. Max Fried headlines their rotation upgrades, and Devin Williams adds another dominant arm to the bullpen. However, the infield remains an area of uncertainty. With spring training on the horizon, they still haven’t added a proven bat at third base, and while DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Oswald Peraza will battle for the spot, none of them offer the offensive production of a player like Bregman.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

That’s why conflicting reports regarding their interest in Nolan Arenado are worth watching. The Yankees have been linked to the Cardinals’ star third baseman but have also downplayed any aggressive pursuit. If the Yankees do make a move, it will likely be through the trade market rather than another major free-agent signing.

The AL East Just Got More Interesting

For the past few seasons, the Red Sox have been more of an afterthought than a serious contender, but that’s no longer the case. Their rotation is improved, their infield is stacked, and they have a deeper, more well-rounded lineup.

The Yankees are still the team to beat in the division, but Boston is making sure they don’t have an easy path to the top. If the Yankees weren’t already considering another big move, Bregman’s arrival in Boston might just change that.