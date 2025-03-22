Yankees eyeing reinforcements with phone lines ‘open’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As spring training winds down and Opening Day inches closer, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman isn’t quite done tweaking the roster. While most of the heavy lifting was handled earlier in the offseason, the final week before the regular season always presents opportunities—and Cashman knows it.

The Right-Handed Bat Dilemma

One issue that’s lingered throughout spring is the Yankees’ imbalance at the plate. They’re a little too lefty-heavy, and the release of Dominic Smith only underscores that reality. Cashman would ideally like to plug that hole with a right-handed bat, especially one that brings some power.

The tricky part is timing. Cashman is banking on a last-minute market shift—someone being cut loose who might be worth scooping up for cheap. It’s the kind of roster chess move that happens quietly but could pay dividends during the grind of the season.

Trade Market Also in Play

If no appealing options surface via free agency, the Yankees could pivot toward the trade market. Cashman hinted at the possibility while speaking on the YES Network during Saturday’s game. He made it clear that the “phone lines remain open” and that even if there’s no major traction right now, things can move quickly.

With clubs around the league finalizing their 26-man rosters, fringe players with upside or controllable contracts could suddenly become available. The Yankees have a few prospects and depth arms they could move if the right opportunity presents itself. A cost-controlled right-handed hitter who can play a corner infield or outfield spot would check a lot of boxes.

Staying Ready for the Unexpected

Cashman’s comments suggest that flexibility is the strategy for now. You never know when a team hits an injury snag or cuts a player loose that fits what you need. The Yankees plan to stay alert and prepared, knowing their roster could use just a little more balance heading into April.

While nothing appears imminent, it’s clear the Yankees aren’t satisfied with the status quo just yet—and with Cashman still making calls, something could materialize before Opening Day.