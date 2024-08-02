Yankees eyeing major starting rotation reinforcements

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees refrained from making significant changes to their starting rotation at the trade deadline this past Tuesday. General Manager Brian Cashman revealed that the team had a preliminary agreement to acquire Jack Flaherty from the Detroit Tigers, but the deal did not materialize.

Yankees Stay Cautious at Trade Deadline

Flaherty, who underwent treatment for a lower back injury in early July, poses a risk for further decline throughout the season. The Yankees were wary of exchanging a top prospect for a starter who might not perform at an optimal level. On the other hand, acquiring Flaherty could have significantly bolstered their rotation, especially for the playoffs.

Internal Solutions and Player Recovery

Instead of pursuing external options, Cashman is banking on the recovery of current players from the injured list. Among those expected to return is Clarke Schmidt, a 28-year-old pitcher sidelined with a lat injury for nearly two months. Schmidt anticipates a return to play in August and expressed his eagerness to rejoin the team during a clinic for children.

“It’s been a long process,” Schmidt remarked, via Newsday. “I’m definitely chomping at the bit to get back out there and am very excited. It’s tough watching the team, but they’re playing really well right now, which is fun to watch. I’m excited to be able to help them again.”

Schmidt’s Role Upon Return

Before his injury, Schmidt contributed significantly to the rotation, boasting a 2.52 ERA over 60.2 innings with impressive strikeout rates. His performance included an 84.1% left-on-base rate and a 39% ground ball rate. With improvements in his whiff rate and strikeout rate, along with increased usage and velocity of his cutter, Schmidt has been refining his technique under the guidance of pitching coach Matt Blake.

Upon his return, the Yankees might initially place Schmidt in a bullpen role to ease him back into the full demands of starting. This strategy could change, especially if other starters, like Nestor Cortes—who has seen his ERA rise to 4.16—continue to struggle despite his substantial innings contribution this season.

Looking Forward

As the second half of the season commences, the Yankees are gearing up for a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Coming off a five-game winning streak, including a sweep against the Philadelphia Phillies, the team is motivated by their recent performance and the acquisition of Jazz Chisholm. The Yankees are hopeful that their strategic decisions at the deadline and the return of key players like Schmidt will sustain their momentum into the playoffs.