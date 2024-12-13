Yankees expected to heavily pursue top 3B free agent from AL rivals

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Houston Astros traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, leaving the New York Yankees once again as the bridesmaid to a star outfielder this winter. It won’t stop Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner from trying to build a formidable contender, as according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today the Yankees are expected to “full-court press” Alex Bregman, whom the Astros and Red Sox reportedly have interest in as well. With Isaac Paredes going from the Cubs to the Astros, it’s possible that they could be less motivated to re-sign Alex Bregman, and the Red Sox have had some divide on him.

With the Yankees in need of an infielder after trading away Caleb Durbin in a package for All-Star closer Devin Williams, they could find themselves well-positioned to make a run at Alex Bregman.

Alex Bregman Could Be Yankees’ Next Main Free Agent Target

After the Houston Astros traded away Kyle Tucker, the New York Yankees could force their organization to watch another star player leave for a different uniform. Alex Bregman posted a 118 wRC+ and 4.1 fWAR, showing off elite defense with a strong bat and continuing to produce for a contender who has bedeviled the Yankees over the years. While there are some concerns about how his power would translate to the Bronx, the ability to provide power, contact, and defense play a huge role in the team’s interest.

The Yankees have spent the winter shopping at the top of every possible market, adding Max Fried and Devin Williams to their pitching staff and hoping to supercharge their offense. While Bregman wouldn’t be the kind of addition that replaces Juan Soto, he would improve on their production at second base last year and give the organization a lane to focus on the outfield. Cody Bellinger seems to be their top target at the position, with the Cubs eager to move off of his salary but the Yankees hoping they won’t be on the hook for 100% of the $26.7 million he’s owed in 2025.

Jon Heyman reported earlier today that the two sides remain over $10 million off in talks about how much salary the Cubs would be responsible for. The Yankees know that the Cubs want to free up payroll after they acquired Kyle Tucker, but Chicago is aware that the list of left-handed outfielders capable of handling left field at Yankee Stadium is slim. It would be an interesting deal to see come to fruition, especially considering the Yankees’ farm system being weaker due to their expensive deals for Juan Soto and Jazz Chisholm over the last year.

The Yankees also coughed up two picks by signing Max Fried, who is pending a physical and had a qualifying offer attached to him. Brian Cashman is working tirelessly to try and improve the roster, but New York remains in an awkward situation as they try and import enough star talent to contend for the World Series in 2025. Juan Soto’s departure leaves them without much clarity on the offensive side of the ball, and perhaps Alex Bregman can be part of the solution for the Bronx Bombers.