Yankees expected to be outbid for Juan Soto by AL East rival: ‘Widespread belief’

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Juan Soto sweepstakes have taken a dramatic twist. According to MLB insider Alyson Footer, there’s a “widespread belief” that the Toronto Blue Jays are gearing up to be the highest bidder for the generational superstar. While that sounds like a bold claim, it doesn’t mean the race is over—not by a long shot. With Soto’s decision looming, the Yankees and Mets are both expected to go all-in, setting up a high-stakes bidding war that could shift the balance of power in baseball.

Toronto’s Big Swing

The Blue Jays are reportedly ready to flex their financial muscle, and honestly, it’s about time. They’ve been knocking on the door of contention for years, and adding Soto to their lineup would kick that door wide open. Imagine Soto hitting in the same lineup as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. That trio alone could power Toronto to the top of the AL East, and the Blue Jays know it.

But here’s the thing about being the “highest bidder.” Money isn’t everything—especially when it comes to Juan Soto. Soto has already seen the spotlight of a massive market. He knows what it’s like to have the pressure of expectations and to perform under the brightest lights. Toronto might have the dollars, but do they have the stage?

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bronx Battle Cry

Enter the Yankees. If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner this offseason, it’s that they don’t see Soto as just another free agent. He’s the free agent. Soto represents everything the Yankees are trying to build—a young, generational talent who can anchor the franchise for the next decade-plus.

The Yankees don’t just want Soto—they need him. Their World Series loss to the Dodgers highlighted the gaps that Soto fills perfectly: power, patience, and a left-handed bat that thrives at Yankee Stadium. While the Blue Jays might throw more dollars on paper, the Yankees offer something money can’t buy: the chance to be a Yankee. The chance to etch your name in the history books alongside Ruth, Mantle, and Jeter. That’s the kind of legacy Soto can’t ignore.

The Mets Loom Large

Then there’s the Mets. Don’t let the quiet offseason fool you—Steve Cohen is playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers. The Mets have the financial firepower to outbid anyone, and Cohen’s track record shows he isn’t afraid to spend big to make a splash. Soto would give the Mets not only a superstar in his prime but also a way to overshadow the Yankees in their own city.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cohen has already shown he’s willing to go above and beyond for the right player, and Soto is undoubtedly the right player. The Mets don’t just want to compete—they want to dominate. Signing Soto would be a statement, and everyone in baseball knows it.

A Game-Changing Decision

While the Blue Jays might feel confident, the Yankees and Mets won’t back down. Soto’s decision will come down to more than just money—it’ll be about the stage, the fit, and the legacy he wants to build. Toronto might make the loudest offer, but New York—on either side of the city—offers a roar that can’t be matched.

As the clock ticks down on Soto’s free agency, the battle lines are drawn. The Blue Jays might be ready to go big, but don’t count out the Yankees or Mets. This is about more than numbers; it’s about history, ambition, and the chance to define a generation.

The sweepstakes aren’t over yet, and the final stretch is shaping up to be a masterpiece. Buckle up—this one’s going to be a classic.