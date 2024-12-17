Yankees engaging in talks with these 4 free agent first basemen

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the Yankees are engaged in conversations with various free-agent targets on the free-agent market. With talks ongoing between the Cubs and Yankees regarding outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger, they’ve held talks with Christian Walker, Pete Alonso, Carlos Santana, and Paul Goldschmidt, who come at various price points and have their pros and cons. The Yankees have been linked to Walker consistently all winter, but with his price tag reportedly being higher than where New York is comfortable going at the moment, other names are in play.

The Yankees are expected to make an addition at first base given their lack of depth and talent at the position, as Ben Rice will likely be viewed as more of a contingency plan.

Yankees Casting a Wide Net In the First Base Market

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Yankees are shopping for first basemen after getting a negative WAR last season at the position, as Anthony Rizzo, Ben Rice, and DJ LeMahieu all failed to stabilize the position with offense and defense. It makes sense that Brian Cashman is looking to make an addition there given the lack of reliability in-house, but just how much they spend at the position remains to be seen.

Christian Walker seemed to be their top target as they were engaged in heavy conversations at the Winter Meetings, but talks cooled off as Kyle Tucker became available. Similarly to the Yankees and the Cubs, the two sides have been at a stalemate over the years on a potential contract. While New York doesn’t want to extend past 2-3 years, Walker is seeking a fourth year, and only time will tell if a team steps up and bests what the Yankees are willing to offer.

Pete Alonso would come with a high price tag and doesn’t bring the defense Walker does, but if the team wants to bring in a veteran for cheap, Paul Goldschmidt and Carlos Santana could be more attractive options.

READ MORE: Yankees announce official record-settinng signing of $218 million stud left-hander

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The Yankees would likely be better off with Santana, who is a switch-hitter and didn’t show signs of age with a 114 wRC+ last season. His excellent pull rates from the left-handed side with high flyball rates should play well at Yankee Stadium, and he crushed left-handed pitching which the Yankees struggled with last season. Furthermore, he’s an elite defensive player who can help the infield defense and serve as a strong veteran presence for Ben Rice.

It seems as if the Yankees are dead-set on upgrading in the infield one way or another, and while its unclear who they’ll end up acquiring, they’re also checking in on various trade targets. Josh Naylor, Yandy Diaz, and Nathaniel Lowe are among first base options who could be traded, and if they choose to add through the trade market it could keep their costs down and allow them to use financial capital to add in the outfield or at 2B/3B.