Yankees emerging as potential frontrunners for reliever Hector Neris

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees reportedly had interest in RHP Hector Neris according to Hector Gomez, and now they’re emerging as potential frontrunners. Another frontrunner for his services are the Texas Rangers, who desperately need bullpen help as well. In 2023, the 34-year-old reliever was brilliant with a 1.71 ERA.

He’s been with the Houston Astros for the past two seasons but spent his entire career prior to 2022 as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies bullpen. While it’s unclear whether the Yankees or Rangers, but Mark Feinsand of MLB.com has narrowed it down to those two teams.

Yankees Looking to Ink Steady Reliever

Oct 23, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Hector Neris (50) reacts after the fifth inning of game seven in the ALCS against the Texas Rangers for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

With the Yankees searching for pitching help, Hector Neris could be a high leverage option for their bullpen. He has experience in a variety of roles including as a closer, and Aaron Boone would get another weapon for his already-loaded bullpen. Following the addition of Marcus Stroman, the need for reliever help could be a focus for the team.

Earlier today, Ken Rosenthal reported that the Yankees are ‘out’ on 2023 NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell, who received an offer from the Yankees earlier this week. As for other potential avenues, it was also reported that both Shane Bieber and Corbin Burnes are growing increasingly likely to stay with their teams until the deadline.

Sep 10, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) walks off the field after pitching eight hitless innings against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees do have an advantage in the sense that they have some pitching depth in their Double-A and Triple-A pitching staffs. Top pitching prospect Chase Hampton could get MLB innings after a breakout year in 2023, as he has excellent stuff that the organizations rates highly. Furthermore, Will Warren, who has climbed into the top 10 of the Yankees’ farm system, has a wicked sinker-sweeper combination and could Major League innings.

Luke Weaver was signed this past week to aid their pitching depth, serving as a swing man. He’s expected to be their first man up in case of an injury to the rotation, and pitched to a strong 3.38 ERA in his three starts with the Yankees last season.

The Yankees could bolster their bullpen soon, and Hector Neris would be an excellent addition.