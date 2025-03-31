Yankees’ electric second baseman is off to scolding hot start

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It seems like everyone on the New York Yankees is off to a red-hot start offensively, but second baseman Jazz Chisholm’s start stands out big time.

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm is on fire to start the season

Chisholm continued the Yankees’ home run barrage in Sunday’s 12-3 win over the Milwaukee Brewers with a multi-home run performance. He finished the day going 3-for-4 with two home runs, and five RBIs and he now has three home runs already in the early going this season.

Chisholm made waves this weekend for using the new “torpedo bat” that has become a big trend around baseball. The new design of the bat lowers the barrel closer to the label to promote harder quality of contact, and was seen being used by a few Yankees players, including Anthony Volpe, who hit two home runs in the season-opening series.

The bat is clearly working for Chisholm, as the results are showing tremendously so far through the first three games of the season. The second baseman spoke about the use of the bat and how he has felt at the plate since making the transition.

“I love my bat,” Chisholm said. “I think you can tell. It’s working pretty well for me, but it doesn’t feel like a different bat. It just helps you in a little way, I guess.”

Chisholm will be crucial to the Yankees’ success this season

The Yankees will be relying on Chisholm big time this season, especially with Giancarlo Stanton beginning the year on the injured list. Since being traded to the Yankees from the Marlins last season, Chisholm has showcased his power and athleticism all over the field, and will be an important piece to any success the team has this season.

He will also be key to providing proper lineup protection for Aaron Judge, who had a monster opening series with four home runs. In the third inning on Sunday, Chisholm blasted his first home run after the Brewers intentionally walked Judge with nobody on base.

Forcing pitchers to pitch to Judge will be huge for the Yankees, as they will always want their best player to see pitches to hit. Chisholm and the rest of the team will look to continue their scorching hot start on Tuesday when they begin a three-game set with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium.