Yankees drop series opener against Blue Jays in 3-1 loss

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Following a loss to the Cleveland Guardians, the New York Yankees would travel to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays, hoping to avoid their first back-to-back losses of the season. Luis Gil, who is on seven days of rest instead of the normal five, would get the assignment against veteran Chris Bassitt, as the Blue Jays were looking to climb back into the AL East race. They’ve gotten out to a slow start, but a strong series at home against the Seattle Mariners and another series win against the Colorado Rockies has gotten them in a bit of a groove.

That momentum would continue, as they were able to stifle the Bronx Bombers, with Luis Gil struggling to locate in the zone and the offense struggling to get much of anything going against Chris Bassitt.

Offense Goes Cold as the Yankees Drop Series Opener in Toronto

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

It was a tough day in the office for the Yankees’ offense, as Chris Bassitt continued his career-long success against the team this evening. He fired 6.1 innings of one-run baseball, breezing through a Yankee lineup that ran out more left-handed hitters than usual in an attempt to get a platoon advantage over the righty. Instead, he struck out five batters and walked just two, and the Yankees picked up just four hits against the Blue Jays as a whole.

Luis Gil allowed three runs across his five innings of work, but two of those three runs were entirely self-inflicted. He walked seven batters on the night, and while he did find a way to gut through his outing despite a horrendous second inning, the command was truly awful. The bullpen did step up however, as instead of having your bullpen burnt by another short outing, the Yankees were able to hand the game to Ron Marinaccio and Dennis Santana to fire three effortless innings with no runs allowed.

Offensively, only Anthony Volpe, Gleyber Torres, Alex Verdugo, and Oswaldo Cabrera were able to collect hits, as not a single hitter in the lineup reached base multiple times. The Yankees will now fall to 12-5 on the season, hoping to get back in the win column and avoid their first three-game losing streak of the young season. Carlos Rodon will go up against Yusei Kikuchi, as this series continues tomorrow night at 7:07 PM EST, the same time as this past contest.