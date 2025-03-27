Yankees drop Opening Day lineup and it’s pretty

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees are finally ready to roll.

Opening Day is here, and the Yankees will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers at 3 PM with a fresh-looking lineup that features a surprising twist at the top and plenty of firepower throughout.

Manager Aaron Boone is throwing the first punch with a lineup that breaks tradition, but could break a few scoreboards if things go right.

History at the Top: Austin Wells Leads Off

There’s something poetic about a catcher leading off on Opening Day—especially in pinstripes.

Austin Wells, the 25-year-old lefty, will bat first for the Yankees, becoming the first catcher in franchise history to open a season in the leadoff spot. It’s not just a feel-good story—it’s earned.

Wells was scorching hot this spring, hitting .348/.400/.783 with six home runs and 12 RBIs over 16 games. His ability to work counts and punish mistakes makes him a dream table-setter in front of the heavy artillery behind him.

The Usual Suspects Follow

Aaron Judge slides in second, and while he had a quiet spring, everyone knows the 2024 AL MVP doesn’t need much time to heat up. When he’s locked in, it’s like trying to throw pebbles at a tank.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Batting third is Cody Bellinger, who couldn’t have made a louder first impression. Acquired from the Cubs this offseason, Bellinger exploded for a .423/.464/.750 slash line with four homers across 19 spring games. He’s already showing signs of a vintage season, and his presence helps offset the sting of losing Juan Soto to the other side of town.

Paul Goldschmidt, the Yankees’ new 37-year-old first baseman, bats cleanup. He had a solid spring—.308 with three long balls—and while he’s not the MVP of old, he adds right-handed power and veteran presence to a young and evolving lineup.

Jazzing It Up in the Five Spot

Jazz Chisholm Jr. brings flair and fire to the five hole. The athletic lefty not only provides sneaky pop but has game-breaking speed. If he gets on base, you might as well cue the Mission: Impossible soundtrack, because he’s stealing bags before you know what hit you.

The Yankees have stacked the top with lefty-righty balance, and Jazz is the bridge between star power and youthful potential.

Young Guns Ready to Rise

Jasson Dominguez, the Martian himself, bats sixth. He showed flashes this spring but was inconsistent. Still, he hit .258 with a few homers and stole five bases, and his raw tools are undeniable. A hot streak from him could shake up the bottom of the lineup in a hurry.

Anthony Volpe will bat seventh, hoping to break out after two underwhelming offensive seasons. At just 23, there’s still plenty of time for him to develop. The Yankees are betting on increased power and plate discipline in 2025.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Filling In and Holding It Down

Ben Rice bats eighth and will open the year as the team’s designated hitter while Giancarlo Stanton continues to mend. Rice showed big-league pop this spring with five home runs in 20 games. If his bat stays hot, Stanton might find it tough to squeeze his way back in.

And rounding out the lineup, Oswaldo Cabrera gets the nod at third base. It’s not his natural role—he’s best used as a super-utility weapon—but with the Yankees failing to find another right-handed infielder and Oswald Peraza falling flat in camp, Cabrera is the last man standing. He hit .278 this spring and could surprise here and there, especially when pulling to the short porch in right.

Opening Day Lineup

1.) Austin Wells (C)

2.) Aaron Judge (RF)

3.) Cody Bellinger (CF)

4.) Paul Goldschmidt (1B)

5.) Jazz Chisholm (2B)

6.) Jasson Dominguez (LF)

7.) Anthony Volpe (SS)

8.) Ben Rice (DH)

9.) Oswaldo Cabrera (3B)

The 2025 season is officially here—and this lineup is ready to do some damage.