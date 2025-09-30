Yankees drop 26-man playoff roster — with some twists

The New York Yankees have finalized their playoff roster, a group that mixes elite star talent with a few surprising role players. Now that the matchups are locked in, the roster tells the story of how the Yankees plan to attack October — relying on proven veterans, homegrown stars, and a bullpen that’s been patched but could turn into a strength.

Pitchers

The Yankees are carrying a deep group of arms, giving Aaron Boone plenty of flexibility.

David Bednar is the headliner among the relievers, a midseason acquisition who immediately stabilized the back end of games. Max Fried, the ace lefty, anchors the rotation and brings the kind of postseason résumé the Yankees haven’t had from the left side in years. Carlos Rodón remains a key piece as well, featuring as the No. 2 in the rotation.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Devin Williams is a fascinating X-factor. After a rocky first half, he’s found his stride again, flashing his signature changeup and rediscovering confidence. Camilo Doval gives the bullpen pure power with his fastball-slider mix, while Luke Weaver has been steady as a multi-inning bridge and high-leverage piece.

Mark Leiter Jr., Paul Blackburn, Tim Hill, Fernando Cruz, Will Warren, and young arm Cam Schlittler round out the pitching depth. Some will be matchup specialists, others insurance if the games stretch late.

Catchers

The Yankees are carrying just two behind the plate, but one of them is critical.

Austin Wells has become a staple, not only for his left-handed bat but also for his elite pitch framing, which ranks among the best in baseball. His presence allows Boone to manage the staff with confidence. J.C. Escarra, a more unexpected name, slots in as the second catcher. His defensive reliability earns him the nod over other fringe options.

Infielders

This group has been shaken by injuries and inconsistency but still offers plenty of firepower.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has emerged as a sparkplug, hitting for power while providing steady defense up the middle. Paul Goldschmidt, at 37, might not be the same force he once was, but his presence at first base and against LHP brings invaluable experience. Ryan McMahon, acquired midseason, has been a defensive rock at third, even if his bat has lagged.

Anthony Volpe, despite playing through a partially torn labrum, is still included. His ability to rise in big moments keeps him firmly in Boone’s plans.

Outfielders

The outfield remains the Yankees’ greatest strength.

Aaron Judge leads the charge, having put up another MVP-caliber campaign. Giancarlo Stanton, healthy at the right time, has rediscovered his power stroke, making him one of the most dangerous bats in October. Cody Bellinger, listed as a utility player but still a natural outfielder, provides defensive versatility and balance from the left side.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Jasson Domínguez brings youth and energy, flashing the kind of dynamic talent the Yankees hope can shine under the lights. Trent Grisham, who’s been red-hot this season, brings stability and power from the left side of the plate.

Utility players

Depth often wins in October, and the Yankees have built a versatile bench.

Cody Bellinger slots in as the do-it-all piece, capable of playing first base or the outfield depending on matchups. Ben Rice, the homegrown breakout, has proven he can hit for power while also spelling time at catcher or first. José Caballero adds speed and defensive versatility, a weapon Boone could deploy late in games.

Amed Rosario is another valuable chess piece. His contact bat and ability to hit left-handed pitching could force his way into lineups, especially with Jazz Chisholm’s health still a storyline.