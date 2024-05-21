Yankees drop 2 in a row as Mariners dominate in 6-3 loss

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With the Yankees coming off of a tough loss last night where they blew a 4-1 lead, they would throw Clarke Schmidt out against Bryan Woo with the hopes of evening up the series at one apiece. This looked like it could be an excellent pitching matchup from the start, and Bryan Woo was utterly dominant against a Yankees lineup that has been surging in recent weeks. The Yankees would get a first-hand experience of the young right-hander’s potential, and with the Mariners handling business with the bats, New York would be handed a rare second loss in a row.

The Mariners dominated on both sides of the ball, and the Yankees walked away with a 6-3 loss in the second game of this series.

Offense Shut Down by Bryan Woo, Yankees Lose Second Straight

Clarke Schmidt got out to a fast start, firing two brilliant innings to start the game with four strikeouts and not a single baserunner allowed, but the third inning would bring some trouble. A two-run shot off the bat of Dylan Moore would give Seattle a 2-0 lead that they wouldn’t relinquish, and Schmidt would look a lot more shaky as he tried to battle through five strong innings. It was another impressive outing, as he’d strike out six batters and limit the damage to those two aforementioned runs.

That was the only bright spot for the Yankees however, as their offense was stifled by a brilliant performance from Bryan Woo, who picked up seven strikeouts with two hits and no walks over six shutout frames. If not for the fact that he’s still building up his pitch count, he might have had a chance to go all the way, but the Mariners’ offense would make sure that Woo’s efforts didn’t go to waste.

Seattle would add some insurance runs as well in the seventh, as Dennis Santana was tagged for two runs on three hits including a home run off the bat of Ty France. Gleyber Torres would launch a three-run blast to pull the Yankees within one, and while this made things interesting, Clayton Andrews surrendered a solo blast in his debut with the team to seemingly suck the life out of any potential comeback.

Dylan Moore would hit his second home run of the game in the top of the ninth, giving the Mariners a three-run lead and putting the Yankees to bed for good. They’ll try to get back into the win column tomorrow as Nestor Cortes takes the mound against another electric right-hander Bryce Miller. The first pitch is at 7:05 PM EST on Amazon Prime Video, and they’ll hope to get back into this series.