The Yankees can talk themselves into waiting for Max Fried and Carlos Rodon, and I get it, nobody wants to pay ace prices in July because the rotation is beat up and the offense has been weird for three weeks.

The problem is the top of the deadline starter market is exactly where the uncomfortable names live. Tarik Skubal is the dream version. Michael Wacha is the grown-up innings version. The Yankees probably need to decide how aggressive they want to be before the market decides for them.

Skubal has been tied to the broader deadline watch because he is still pitching like a front-line monster, with a 3.15 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in the current trade chatter. He is not a depth add. He is the kind of arm you chase only if you believe October is wide open and the price does not break your next three years.

I would make Detroit name the price, then I would probably wince.

The Yankees can dream on Skubal, but the bill is ugly

Skubal is the fun idea because he changes a playoff series immediately. He misses bats, handles left-handed matchups, and gives the Yankees another ace-level answer if their own rotation is not whole by October. The catch is obvious. Detroit would have no reason to be reasonable unless the Tigers actually decide to sell hard.

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Wacha becomes the more practical name. He is 5-7 with a 3.77 ERA, 96 strikeouts, and a 1.19 WHIP, which is not ace work, but it is stable. He also has a track record of surviving lineups multiple times, and the Yankees badly need boring innings when their bullpen has been asked to clean up too much.

The safer move still has Yankees value

This is where the Yankees have to be honest with themselves. If they think Fried and Rodon are enough once healthy, Wacha or a similar mid-tier arm makes more sense. If they think the rotation has too many cracks to trust, then Skubal is the name that makes fans refresh their phones.

I would not gut the system for a fantasy unless Detroit actually opens the door. But I would not sit around pretending the Yankees are fine, either. They need one more dependable starter path, and the difference between Skubal and Wacha is really the difference between going for the kill and buying insurance.