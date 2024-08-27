Yankees’ DFAd bullpen arm gets scooped up by Twins

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have been highly active in restructuring their bullpen this season, constantly searching for competent and healthy arms. In a surprising move, they recently designated Michael Tonkin for assignment.

Tonkin’s Inconsistent Performance

Tonkin had a solid start to the season with the Yanks but struggled significantly after the All-Star break. The 34-year-old began the year with the Mets, moved to Minnesota, and eventually found his way to the Yankees. He was claimed off waivers by Minnesota again on Tuesday after pitching 56 innings for the Bombers and posting a 3.38 ERA.

However, Tonkin’s performance was marked by inconsistency. He had a 2.36 ERA before the All-Star break but saw his ERA balloon to 6.98 afterward. Given these struggles, the Yankees likely wanted to mitigate any further damage, especially with reinforcements on the way back from the injured list.

Yankees’ Waiver and Roster Strategy

It’s possible the Yankees hoped Tonkin would clear waivers and return to their minor league roster in Triple-A, assuming he would have accepted an outright assignment and waited for another promotion opportunity. However, Tonkin’s value remained apparent, as the Twins were quick to claim him to reassess his potential contribution to their bullpen.

The Next Move: Promoting Phil Bickford

In response to losing Tonkin, the Bombers promoted right-handed relief pitcher Phil Bickford. The 29-year-old has made five appearances for the Yankees this season, holding a 14.40 ERA. In his last three outings for the Yankees, Bickford surrendered eight earned runs. The team is hopeful for improved performance from him, especially as several players are expected to return from the injured list in September.

The bullpen remains a work in progress, but the return of key players could provide much-needed stability as they push toward the playoffs.