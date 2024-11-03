Yankees decline $5 million option for 2025 on veteran bullpen arm

Credit: Dennis Schneidler-Imagn Images

After not throwing a single pitch at the Major League level last season, it’s no surprise that the Yankees have declined the $5 million option on Lou Trivino for the 2025 season. The right-hander hasn’t pitched at the big league level since 2022 as he’s struggled to battle back from a torn UCL in 2023 that required Tommy John Surgery. He did pitch in Double-A and Triple-A this season, putting up a combined 4.91 ERA across 11 innings of work, struggling to throw strikes and seeing a dip in his fastball velocity as well.

The Yankees could bring back the veteran right-hander on a cheaper deal in free agency, but as Andy Martino of SNY first reported, Lou Trivino’s option has been declined.

Yankees Opt To Decline Lou Trivino’s Option For 2025

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It was a frustrating season for Lou Trivino, who signed with the Yankees prior to the 2024 season in the hopes of rebounding from UCL surgery and getting back on the big league roster. The right-hander was excellent for New York when they first acquired him in the heavily criticized Frankie Montas trade, appearing in 25 games and posting a 1.66 ERA.

Following a strong first impression, Trivino would tear his UCL early in 2023, with the Yankees non-tendering him after the season before bringing him back on a cheaper deal. We could see the same thing occur this offseason after they declined his $5 million option for the 2025 season, as his stuff never returned to form and his performance in Triple-A indicated that he wasn’t the same as he had been in previous years.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Declining Trivino’s option doesn’t rule him out of the Yankees’ plans entirely, there seems to be a good relationship there and the Yankees have liked him for quite some time. The right-hander could be a nice depth addition at a cheaper price tag, especially with the slew of key free agent arms who the Yankees may have to replace in their bullpen. Clay Holmes, Tim Hill, and Tommy Kahnle were vital to the 2024 bullpen, and all three are headed for free agency this winter.

Furthermore, the Yankees may have some trouble landing big-time relief talent due to their looming pursuit of Juan Soto, who immediately made his impact felt in the Bronx in his first season here. Many are speculating that the superstar outfielder could get a $600 million or $700 million deal, which would set records for present-day value unless the money is deferred in the same way Shohei Ohtani did with the LA Dodgers.

There was no way the Yankees would pay $5 million for Lou Trivino’s services in 2025, and they’re still mulling over whether they will add a fifth year to Gerrit Cole’s contract to void his opt out which he exercised yesterday.