Yankees cut depth outfielder, sending him to Triple-A roster

The New York Yankees made a subtle but telling move following Sunday’s 7–3 defeat to the Miami Marlins.

Depth outfielder Bryan De La Cruz was outrighted off the Major League roster and assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The 28-year-old right-handed bat had appeared in 16 games this season for Atlanta before the Yankees claimed him.

In limited action, he struggled at the plate, slashing just .191/.240/.213 with little evidence of his earlier career promise.

Once viewed as a potential late bloomer, De La Cruz’s offensive production has tapered off significantly over recent seasons.

Deadline additions push De La Cruz off the roster

The Yankees’ active trade deadline played a significant role in this roster adjustment for the struggling outfielder.

New additions Amed Rosario, Jose Caballero, and Austin Slater provided enough depth for manager Aaron Boone to shuffle pieces.

With the bench and outfield rotations suddenly crowded, De La Cruz became the odd man out in the Bronx.

This move also signals the Yankees are prioritizing roster flexibility as they prepare for key players to return.

Aaron Judge’s looming activation from the injured list makes clearing space a strategic necessity heading into an important stretch.

Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Yankees eye the return of their superstar

Judge’s return would be a massive boost to an offense that’s been frustratingly inconsistent in recent weeks.

Even when the pitching delivers, the lineup has endured long stretches of quiet bats and missed opportunities.

Judge’s power presence changes the dynamic instantly, forcing pitchers to approach the order with far more caution.

The Yankees are counting on his return to help spark a late-summer push in the competitive American League East.

Small moves with big implications

While outrighting De La Cruz is a minor transaction on paper, it reflects the team’s current sense of urgency.

New York cannot afford wasted at-bats or roster spots as they chase the Red Sox and Blue Jays in the standings.

Every decision now serves the larger goal of putting the most productive and versatile lineup on the field daily.

For De La Cruz, the trip to Scranton represents an opportunity to find his swing and stay ready if injuries strike.

The Yankees will need all hands on deck if they plan to claw back into a strong playoff position this fall.