Yankees could try to steal Mets superstar slugger in free agency

The New York Yankees are entering an offseason filled with questions, and one of the most pressing involves first base. With Paul Goldschmidt’s one-year, $12.5 million deal expiring, the Yankees will need to decide whether to fill the position internally with Ben Rice or dip into free agency for a splash.

It’s a decision that could reshape the balance of their infield and their payroll strategy.

Ben Rice waiting in the wings

Rice proved this season that he belongs in the Yankees’ long-term plans. The 26-year-old slugger has shown power, discipline, and steady improvement on defense. His versatility — splitting time between catcher and first base — makes him particularly valuable.

General manager Brian Cashman now faces the choice of making Rice the full-time first baseman or continuing to use him as a utility option while searching for a bigger bat on the market. Given the Yankees’ recent emphasis on youth and cost control, there’s a strong case for letting Rice run with the job.

The Alonso temptation

Of course, the free agent market offers one particularly intriguing name: Pete Alonso.

The New York Mets slugger just finished one of the best seasons of his career, playing all 162 games and hitting .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs. His 141 wRC+ underscored his elite offensive impact, and at 30 years old, Alonso has positioned himself for the long-term contract he’s been seeking.

After betting on himself with a two-year, $54 million deal that included a 2026 player option, Alonso is expected to opt out and push for a deal worth at least $25 million annually over five or more years.

The bat is undeniable. Alonso remains one of the most dangerous power hitters in baseball. But the glove is another story. His defense at first base has been a glaring weakness, with -9 defensive runs saved, -9 outs above average, and a -8 fielding run value in 2025. Any team signing him would be betting that his home run production outweighs the defensive liability.

Yankees’ financial priorities

The question for the Yankees isn’t just about Alonso’s production — it’s about priorities.

Cashman and the front office have several key free agents to address. Cody Bellinger is at the top of the list, and keeping him in pinstripes won’t come cheap. The team may also look to make a strong push for Kyle Tucker, another elite bat who would significantly reshape the lineup. Add in the potential departures of Trent Grisham, Devin Williams, and Luke Weaver, and the Yankees’ offseason spending power suddenly feels stretched thin.

Committing $25+ million annually to Alonso could make it harder to retain those pieces. That reality makes Rice the more logical option, especially since he’s under team control through 2031 at a fraction of the cost.

The allure of stealing from the Mets

Of course, there’s always the emotional angle. The Yankees could weaken their crosstown rivals by luring Alonso across town. The Mets, despite signing Juan Soto and building one of the league’s most expensive rosters, still failed to make the playoffs. For the Yankees, swooping in for Alonso would add insult to injury.

But the smarter play may be resisting temptation. With Rice emerging, the Yankees have an internal solution that allows them to allocate resources elsewhere. Alonso may be the flashy name, but Rice could be the steady cornerstone they’ve been looking for.