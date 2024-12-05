Yankees could trade workhorse lefty starter if they sign Max Fried

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have shown interest in free-agent ace Max Fried (and Corbin Burnes), and if they successfully sign him, the rotation dynamic could shift significantly. Fried’s consistency, durability, and ground-ball tendencies make him an ideal addition to any pitching staff, especially one looking to dominate both in the regular season and postseason. However, adding Fried to the mix could push the Yankees to re-evaluate the role of Nestor Cortes in their rotation.

With Fried potentially slotting in as the No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole, and Carlos Rodón moving to the No. 3 spot, the Yankees would have a surplus of left-handed starters. While depth is valuable, having three lefties in the rotation—Fried, Rodón, and Cortes—might not provide the balance the Yankees desire. This situation could prompt the team to explore flipping Cortes for assets that address other needs, such as bullpen depth or infield reinforcements.

Fried Brings Stability and Upside

Max Fried has established himself as one of MLB’s most reliable left-handed starters. In 2024, the 30-year-old tossed 174.1 innings, posting a 3.25 ERA with a 72.5% left-on-base rate and a 58.8% ground-ball rate. His 3.4 WAR underscores his value, and considering he has surpassed 165 innings in three of his last four seasons, Fried offers both durability and effectiveness.

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Fried’s ability to induce ground balls (58.8%) is a major asset, particularly in Yankee Stadium, where limiting fly balls can be critical. His strong track record, postseason experience, and elite command would make him a key piece for the Yankees’ World Series aspirations, likely locking him into the No. 2 spot in the rotation behind Gerrit Cole.

Cortes’ Role Becomes Redundant

Nestor Cortes has been a fan favorite and a solid contributor for the Yankees, but his role could become redundant if Fried is signed. In 2024, Cortes posted a 3.77 ERA over 174.1 innings, proving that he can be a reliable starter when healthy. However, his durability has been a concern, with injuries sidelining him for stretches in recent seasons.

Cortes’ crafty style and ability to keep hitters off balance make him valuable, but with Fried and Rodón already in the mix, the Yankees might see an opportunity to reallocate Cortes’ value. Trading him could allow the Yankees to address other areas of the roster that need reinforcement, such as the bullpen or the infield.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Potential Trade Return for Cortes

Given Cortes’ team-friendly contract and one year of team control, he would be an attractive trade piece for teams seeking a middle-of-the-rotation starter. The Yankees could target bullpen reinforcements, a utility infielder, or even a high-upside prospect in return.

For example, flipping Cortes for a late-inning reliever with strong strikeout numbers could help shore up a bullpen that has struggled with injuries in recent years. Alternatively, the Yankees could pursue an infielder who offers defensive versatility, filling a potential gap at second or third base.

A Balanced Rotation with Fried

Signing Max Fried would immediately elevate the Yankees’ rotation. Pairing Fried’s consistent dominance with Cole’s post-season heroics would give the Yankees a 1-2 punch capable of rivaling any in baseball — well, maybe not the Dodgers. Rodón, who showed flashes of his potential in 2024 despite some inconsistency, would slot comfortably into the No. 3 spot, with Clarke Schmidt and likely Luis Gil being the final two arms in the rotation. That would leave Marcus Stroman on the outs, but it’s never a bad idea to have a 6th option for when injuries undoubtedly arise.

This alignment would provide the Yankees with balance, depth, and a clear path to postseason success. Trading Cortes would be a difficult decision, but it could be the right move to maximize the team’s overall roster construction.