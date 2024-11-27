Yankees could trade veteran lefty starter if they acquire a big arm

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees likely won’t quit chasing after a superstar pitcher despite whiffing on Blake Snell. However, the type of talent they potentially reel in may necessitate that they cut bait with one of their stars currently nestled on their roster.

Yankees’ future LHP depth may see Nestor Cortes traded

Had the Yankees acquired Snell, that would have added a third lefty to their rotation including Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes. If New York still decides to tack on another southpaw, they could fall victim to a platoon disadvantage in 2025. Those chances may be strong, with the franchise linked to elite LHP Max Fried.

Thus, it may be well within the realm of possibility that the Yankees’ front office looks to move Cortes for that reason. He was scrutinized in spurts last season for not dominating the way he’s shown he could in years prior. In 2024, the former 2022 MLB All-Star was the only main Yankees starter to post a losing record at 9-10. He also sported a 3.77 ERA and threw 162 strikeouts.

Cortes could be attractive to many suitors on the trade block

Cortes is still rather young at 29 years of age. Though he did not boast sub-3.00 ERAs as he did in his first two years in the Bronx, NY., from 2021 through 2022, or a winning percentage north of 70 percent like in 2022 and 2023, he could still be an attractive piece on the trade block that other teams desire.

Spotrac estimates that the seven-year veteran will be the seventh-highest-paid player on the Yankees in 2025 at a projected salary of $8.3 million. Thus, New York could flip him in a trade package for help at first base, or another area that needs fortification this offseason.