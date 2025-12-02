General Manager Brian Cashman might be telling the press that the New York Yankees are solely focused on the outfield and rotation, but that is a luxury this roster simply cannot afford. While the front office publicly fixates on pitching depth, they cannot turn a blind eye to the concerns on the left side of the infield. First base is secure with Ben Rice and Jazz Chisholm has second locked down, but the rest of the alignment is a giant question mark.

Anthony Volpe has never been an above-average offensive piece, and watching his defense fall off a cliff this past season was a harsh reality check. The Yankees are in a championship window right now, and they cannot waste another season hoping a young player figures it out while the offense stalls.

Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The Ryan McMahon Trap

There is a lot of noise about Ryan McMahon, but let’s look at the reality of that potential move. He is a Gold Glove-level defender, but he has never been an above-average offensive player in his entire career. The Yankees are essentially banking on his swing translating to the Bronx long-term, hoping that if he pulls the ball to right field, he unlocks a career year in 2026.

That is a massive gamble for a team that needs certainty, not projects. If he makes more frequent contact, maybe it works, but betting on a mid-career breakout is a dangerous strategy for a World Series contender. There are better options available, including one that is sitting right there for the taking.

The St. Louis Cardinals Have The Answer

Brendan Donovan is one of the most exciting players on the market, and unlike other pipe dreams, he is expected to be moved this offseason, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The St. Louis Cardinals have held onto their locker room leader tightly, but with his free agency looming in 2028, they know they need to maximize his value immediately. The 28-year-old is the exact type of professional hitter the Yankees have been missing.

Donovan is a tremendous player who slashed .287/.353/.422 this past season while driving in 50 runs. His plate discipline is elite, featuring a 13% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate that would lengthen the Yankees’ lineup significantly. He doesn’t just hit; he grinds down pitchers and refuses to give away outs.

Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

A Bat Built For The Bronx

The metrics suggest Donovan isn’t just a good hitter, but a perfect fit for Yankee Stadium. The left-handed bat loves to pull the ball to right field, and data shows that of his 10 home runs last year, he would’ve actually hit 15 in Yankee Stadium. He possesses a 95th percentile whiff rate and a 92nd percentile strikeout rate, making him nearly impossible to overpower.

Imagine that profile surrounded by better offensive players in New York, capitalizing on base traffic constantly. He is a winning player who changes the complexion of an offense, and the short porch in right field would see his numbers skyrocket.

The “Supercharged” Utility Weapon

Critics will point out that Donovan’s preferred position is second base, which is already filled, but that argument misses the point entirely. The Yankees could throw him at shortstop to compete directly with Volpe, or utilize him as a primary utility man who plays every day at different spots to mitigate injuries. He is basically a supercharged Oswaldo Cabrera with significantly more power and offensive production.

It will cost a big haul to pry him away from St. Louis, but he is a clear-cut upgrade that any championship team would kill to have. The Yankees have been linked to Donovan for years, and they can’t turn their attention away just because the fit isn’t traditional. This is their best opportunity to get him, and Cashman needs to consider pulling the trigger.