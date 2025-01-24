Yankees could suffer a gut punch of Astros make crazy acquisition

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Houston Astros might not be done making waves this offseason, which is problematic for the Yankees. Despite their acquisitions of Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker, reports suggest the Astros could still bring back Alex Bregman, who has been on the free-agent market seeking a long-term deal.

If this scenario unfolds, Houston could further solidify itself as the top contender in the American League, even finding creative ways to adjust their roster. A return of Bregman could allow the Astros to shift Jose Altuve to the outfield, enhancing both their lineup flexibility and offensive firepower.

For the Yankees, this would be a gut punch. Houston has long been a thorn in their side, and adding Bregman back into the mix would ensure they remain a juggernaut in a league that’s far less competitive than its National League counterpart.

The Yankees Can’t Afford Complacency

The Yankees’ offseason has been marked by big moves like adding Max Fried and Cody Bellinger, but they still lack the additional spark needed to stand alone atop the American League. Letting Houston retool and reload with one of the most proven postseason performers in history would only increase the pressure on general manager Brian Cashman.

Losing Juan Soto to the Mets already stung, and with Soto joining a stacked NL East, it highlighted the divide between the leagues. The National League is brimming with elite teams, while the Yankees have the opportunity to assert dominance in a weaker AL. Allowing Houston to seize that mantle by making an unexpected splash would only make New York’s path to the World Series more challenging.

A Bat Is Still Missing

Even with Fried solidifying the rotation and Paul Goldschmidt providing stability at first base, the Yankees still have a glaring need for another big bat. The infield remains incomplete, with uncertainty surrounding DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza’s potential contributions. Adding a proven offensive star would help ensure the Yankees avoid finishing as an afterthought in a watered-down league.

Alex Bregman’s .260/.315/.453 slash line and 26 home runs from last season show he’s not the hitter he once was, but his ability to elevate in high-leverage situations still makes him a difference-maker. While the Yankees likely won’t enter his market, they must act decisively to prevent Houston from distancing itself from the pack.

Time to Double Down

The Yankees cannot rest on their laurels, even after a solid offseason. If the Astros make a move like reuniting with Bregman, New York must respond with its own statement acquisition. Failing to address their lingering offensive concerns would leave them in a precarious position in a league that is theirs for the taking. With the National League dominating headlines and talent, the Yankees’ best chance to make a serious run lies in keeping pace—or surpassing—the Astros in the AL arms race.