Yankees could strike perfect deal with Angels for switch-hitting monster

Sometimes a perfect fit comes with a sharp edge — and the New York Yankees might be willing to embrace that risk in July.
With DJ LeMahieu underwhelming and infield production spotty at best, the front office knows a high-upside move is needed.
As contenders separate from pretenders, a veteran slugger on a struggling team could be exactly what this lineup is missing.
A forgotten star from a forgotten team
The Los Angeles Angels, now 26–30 with a -53 run differential, are barreling toward another forgettable finish in the AL West.
That makes them the kind of franchise the Yankees often turn to at the trade deadline — sellers with a few enticing pieces.
Yoan Moncada, a switch-hitting infielder in a contract year, fits the mold of a cost-effective rental.
He’s currently hitting .228/.333/.478 with five home runs and a strong 128 wRC+, showcasing legitimate offensive upside.
His $5 million salary through 2025 is digestible, and the Yankees could benefit from his strong left-handed splits.
Lefty power makes Moncada an intriguing piece
Moncada’s value isn’t just in his ability to switch-hit — it’s in how dangerous he is from the left side of the plate.
He’s batting .260/.367/.545 as a lefty this season, which includes all five of his home runs and most of his production.
In a league loaded with right-handed pitchers, that skill becomes a weapon in Yankee Stadium’s short right field porch.
It’s a bit like adding a precision tool to a toolbox filled with sledgehammers — a nuanced fit that completes the kit.
The Yankees could immediately benefit from another power bat, especially with their current infield struggling to produce.
Defensive flaws could complicate the plan
There’s no sugarcoating it — Moncada’s glove isn’t winning him any Gold Gloves this season.
He’s posted -3 defensive runs saved and -2 outs above average at third base over 224 innings of play.
He hasn’t logged meaningful time at second base since 2018, making a defensive switch unlikely or at least unwise.
That could give Brian Cashman pause, especially if the goal is to tighten up the infield defense while adding offense.
But for a team this close to serious postseason contention, sometimes surviving a few fielding missteps is worth the reward.
A looming twist to the Yankees’ infield plan
Jazz Chisholm is expected to shift to third base, partially to open up second base as a target at the trade deadline.
Reports suggest the Yankees prefer a right-handed bat, and Moncada doesn’t check that box, despite being a switch hitter.
Still, his lefty power profile and affordable contract could make him too tempting to ignore if the price is right.
With the Angels going nowhere fast, a deal might be there for the taking — if the Yankees are willing to bet on the bat.
