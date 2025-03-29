Yankees could still make a blockbuster move at the trade deadline

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees might’ve opened the 2025 season with a solid win, but general manager Brian Cashman isn’t ready to settle.

With the offense looking balanced but not bulletproof, the Yankees are still scanning the market for a right-handed bat who can help stabilize either the infield or the designated hitter spot — especially against left-handed pitching.

Right now, the Yankees are relying on Pablo Reyes in that role. Reyes can hit lefties and play just about anywhere on the diamond, but he’s a Band-Aid, not a long-term solution. The Yankees know that. That’s why the search continues.

Could the Yankees Circle Back to Nolan Arenado?

One name that hasn’t fully gone away is Nolan Arenado.

There were heavy rumors this past offseason that the Yankees had kicked the tires on a potential deal for the Cardinals’ veteran third baseman. It didn’t happen — largely due to Arenado’s contract, which still has a sizable chunk remaining through the 2027 season.

But that door isn’t locked shut.

The Cardinals are reportedly motivated to get off that deal, and if the Yankees were to pick up about half of Arenado’s remaining money, he’d cost them somewhere in the ballpark of $16 million per year (assuming the Cardinals kicked in money) — a much more manageable figure.

And if New York waits until the trade deadline, they’d only be paying half of that for 2025.

A Glimpse of Life Left in the Tank

Arenado isn’t the MVP candidate he used to be, but he’s not completely washed either.

The 33-year-old hit .272/.325/.394 last season with 16 homers and 71 RBIs across 152 games — just a tick above league average by wRC+. His power has been slowly declining over the last few years, but on Opening Day against the Minnesota Twins, he reminded everyone he’s still capable of doing damage.

Arenado went 2-for-4 with a solo homer — a small sample, sure, but a promising sign that there’s some thunder left in the bat.

The Yankees aren’t jumping at the opportunity yet, but if Oswaldo Cabrera can’t hold the fort at third base, they may be forced to make a move.

Cabrera’s Window Is Shrinking

Oswaldo Cabrera has done a respectable job holding down third base to start the year, but there’s a reason Brian Cashman has been sniffing around for right-handed help. Cabrera has never profiled as an everyday starter, and the Yankees would much rather use him as a utility piece who can slide around the diamond.

If Cabrera cools off and the Yankees struggle to get production out of the nine-hole — where he’s currently slotted — the pressure to make a move will only increase.

Whether it’s Arenado or another cost-effective veteran bat, Cashman will have options at the trade deadline.

The Yankees Are Built to Win Now — and That Means Adjusting

The Yankees spent big this offseason on Max Fried, Cody Bellinger, and Paul Goldschmidt. The rotation took a hit with Gerrit Cole out, but the front office still believes this roster can contend.

That means staying aggressive.

It may not happen tomorrow or next week, but if the Yankees find themselves with a hole in the lineup and Arenado is still available, don’t be surprised if that phone call to St. Louis is made.

Sometimes the best moves are the ones that weren’t possible in March — but make perfect sense by July.